United Rugby Championship

19m ago

add bookmark

CONFIRMED | Lions unveil Sanele Nohamba as new recruit

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sanele Nohamba. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
Sanele Nohamba. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

It may be one of the worst kept secrets in South African rugby, but the Lions on Thursday confirmed the signing of scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba from the Sharks.

The Johannesburg franchise took to Twitter to share a picture of Nohamba in Lions colours.

"Welcome to Joburg, Sanele!" they wrote.

Nohamba, 23, is believed to have signed a three-year deal.

Nohamba, a former Junior Springbok, was invited to a Springbok alignment camp in the lead up to the 2021 British and Irish Lions series.

However, he fell out of favour at the Sharks in recent times as the Durbanites preferred the likes of Jaden Hendrikse, Grant Williams, and Cameron Wright.

At the Lions, Nohamba will compete with Morne van den Berg, Andre Warner and Nico Steyn for the No 9 jersey.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lionssharkscurrie cupunited rugby championshipherman mostertsanele nohambajohannesburgrugby
Fixtures
Sat 16 Apr 22 18:35 PM (SAST)
Llanelli Scarlets
Dragons
Parc y Scarlets, TBC
Fri 22 Apr 22 16:30 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Glasgow Warriors
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
Fri 22 Apr 22 18:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster
Munster
Kingspan Stadium, TBC
View More
Results
Sat 30 Apr 22
Edinburgh 10
Ulster 16
Sat 30 Apr 22
Ospreys 54
Llanelli Scarlets 36
Sat 30 Apr 22
Stormers 20
Leinster 13
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Leinster Rugby
17
12
62
2. Munster Rugby
17
11
56
3. Sharks
17
11
56
4. Stormers
17
11
56
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo