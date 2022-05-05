CONFIRMED | Lions unveil Sanele Nohamba as new recruit

It may be one of the worst kept secrets in South African rugby, but the Lions on Thursday confirmed the signing of scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba from the Sharks.

The Johannesburg franchise took to Twitter to share a picture of Nohamba in Lions colours.

"Welcome to Joburg, Sanele!" they wrote.

Nohamba, 23, is believed to have signed a three-year deal.

Nohamba, a former Junior Springbok, was invited to a Springbok alignment camp in the lead up to the 2021 British and Irish Lions series.

However, he fell out of favour at the Sharks in recent times as the Durbanites preferred the likes of Jaden Hendrikse, Grant Williams, and Cameron Wright.

At the Lions, Nohamba will compete with Morne van den Berg, Andre Warner and Nico Steyn for the No 9 jersey.



