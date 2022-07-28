CONFIRMED! URC fixtures: Stormers' title defence to begin at home against Connacht

The second season of the United Rugby Championship (URC) will get underway on 16 September, with South African teams only in action from round 2.

Champions Stormers will welcome Connacht to the Cape Town Stadium while last season's finalists, the Bulls have a date with Edinburgh at Loftus Versfeld.

The Sharks and Lions will be away to Zebre and Ospreys respectively.

Kick-off times will be confirmed early next month.

The regular season will come to an end in round 18 on 23 April 2023.

Round 3 will see the top two Irish sides in Ulster and Leinster entertain the Irish fans, Ulster having won their last two games versus their provincial rivals, while SA Shield winners, the DHL Stormers, welcome Scottish X Italian Shield winners Edinburgh Rugby.

Edinburgh Rugby, Glasgow Warriors, Leinster and Zebre Parma will host all four teams from the South in round 4, in what is sure to be a spectacular display of North v South rugby.

Round 5 will see the Vodacom Bulls travelling to Thomond Park for the first time, to take on Munster.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL LIST OF FIXTURES

The Bulls will be heading back to Treviso for the first time since they lost to Benetton in the Rainbow Cup Final, and a thrilling Irish Derby is expected when Leinster take on Munster in round 6.

In round 7, we bring you a clash of the Capitals as Cardiff Rugby take on Edinburgh Rugby, and an Irish derby not to be missed when Munster take on Ulster.

Martin Anayi URC CEO, said: "The diversity of our league we so proudly celebrate, is also a reason for the immense complexity of putting together our Season 2 fixtures. This is a monumental task, and it takes many stakeholders many long hours dedicated to making this the best club rugby championship in the world."