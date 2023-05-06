Connacht to meet Stormers or Bulls in URC semi-final date of destiny

Connacht shocked Ulster to book their place in the United Rugby Championship semi-final.

Connacht won 15-10 and will now travel to South Africa to face either the Stormers or Bulls.

The Stormers host the Bulls in their URC quarter-final on Saturday in Cape Town.

Connacht's stunning United Rugby Championship (URC) quarter-final win over Ulster secures a home semi-final for either the Stormers or Bulls.

The win means that Connacht will now travel to South Africa to face either the Stormers or Bulls in next Saturday's semi-finals.

Jack Carty booted five penalties to send Connacht into the URC last four after a 15-10 victory over Ulster at Kingspan Stadium.

It was only the third time Connacht have beaten Ulster in Belfast since 1960.

The result was a massive blow to Ulster, who would have earned themselves a home semi-final with victory.

Meanwhile, the Stormers look to continue their dominance over the Bulls, having won five consecutive matches against Jake White's side.

More than 42 000 tickets are sold for the much-anticipated quarter-final in Cape Town as the Bulls look to avoid a sixth straight defeat against John Dobson's charges.

Kick-off is at 15:30.

Teams: Stormers 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Angelo Davids, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain) Substitutes: 16 JJ Kotze, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Gary Porter, 20 Ben-Jason Dixon, 21 Willie Engelbrecht, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu Bulls 15 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Stedman Gans, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 David Kriel, 10 Johan Goosen, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje (captain), 4 Ruan Vermaak, 3 Mornay Smith, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp Substitutes: 16 Bismarck du Plessis, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Francois Klopper, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Keagan Johannes, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Lionel Mapoe

The teams met during the league portion of the URC in February, with the Stormers running out 23-19 winners at Loftus.

Top of the log Leinster host the Sharks in their quarter-final on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 18:00 (SA time).

Meanwhile, Glasgow Warriors battle Munster in the final quarter-final at 20:35 (SA time).