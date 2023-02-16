Crunch derby: Kruger hopes Bulls forwards can manage the red mist against Stormers

Bulls scrum coach Werner Kruger hopes his forward charges will be able to tread the line between aggression and accuracy for Saturday's clash against the Stormers.

The Stormers pack, even without its Springbok contingent, remains a difficult proposition to deal with.

Kruger is expecting the Loftus Versfeld playing surface to be difficult after heavy rains on the Highveld in the past week.

As much as Bulls scrum coach Werner Kruger is in awe of the Stormers' scrum, he also hopes his charges will be able to channel their emotions effectively at set-piece time for Saturday's North/South derby at Loftus Versfeld.

Kruger, a battle-hardened veteran of North/South derbies in his glittering career with the franchise, said last week's Six Nations thriller between Ireland and France in Dublin was the perfect illustration of how forwards need to keep cool heads in key games.

France had their prop, Uini Atonio, yellow-carded for a dangerous tackle which hobbled the French pack in a game they ended up losing 32-19, snapping their 14-match unbeaten streak.

READ | Stormers v Bulls: Edginess as well as calm nerves ahead of Saturday's North/South Derby

Kruger admitted the Stormers, who will be shorn of their Boks this weekend, still have a fearsome pack brimming with confidence after dismantling the Sharks.

"They've got confidence in their scrum and they back their scrum. One mustn't forget that a scrum is a unit and when it functions well, things roll with that momentum," Kruger said.

"As a forward unit and as a team, they've been going very well this season. There's a fine line between balancing aggression and getting the accuracy right.

"You have to look at France's prop getting a red [yellow] card, so there's a fine line in coming with loads of aggression, while also getting it right with execution."

Kruger has also been concerned about his pack's variable consistency, ranging between excelling in some games and falling foul in others.

READ | Stormers' Pokomela picks Pretoria's altitude over Durban's humidity ahead of crunch Bulls derby

The Stormers have won their last three United Rugby Championship encounters against the Bulls, so the Pretoria side can't afford a bad game. However, Kruger said the occasion will bring the best out of the pack.

"The Stormers do all of their basics very well, which will be a massive challenge for us, but the one thing for us with our scrum is our inconsistency," Kruger said.

"We'll go well for two to three weeks, then drop off a bit. Players don't need additional hype for the North/South Derby, especially with the tickets that have been sold."

There hasn't been a day of bright sunshine this week. While Tshwane was relatively dry compared to other rainy days, Kruger is expecting a wet, saturated playing surface.

Loftus also hosted Mamelodi Sundowns' CAF Champions League encounter against Al-Hilal last week, with the surface taking a pounding.

READ | Stormers' improved lung power gives them Loftus sniff

"Even if it dries up now until Saturday, the pitch will be wet because there was too much rain coming down," Kruger said.

"The fortunate thing about that is that it's going to be a pretty battle upfront because everyone has the same conditions.

"It's going to be slippery for both teams underfoot and I think it'll come down to the team that handles the conditions the best on the day regardless of how the conditions are."



