Curwin Bosch clears positional confusion: 'I'm a 10 who plays at 15'

Sharks pivot Curwin Bosch said he's a flyhalf who is playing at 15, but he's playing there because of the team needing him there.

Bosch has played the bulk of his rugby at 10.

Bosch also added that the Ospreys have a quality kicking game that will test them on Friday.

Sharks utility back Curwin Bosch has made it clear that he is a flyhalf who plays at fullback, even though he's been deployed at 15 by his franchise.



Bosch's ability at 10 came under increasing scrutiny during the Currie Cup and the British & Irish Lions tour game.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt explained that Bosch's move to fullback was informed by Aphelele Fassi's move to the Boks.

And Bosch said he'll stay at the fullback because the team needs him there.

"The most important thing is the team, so I'll always play where I'm needed in the team," Bosch said.

"I don't think I've been moved around a lot and I have played 10 for the past two years, so this has been a couple of games where I've played at 15.

"We've had a chat about playing in the position and thinking it will be good for me and it's important that one plays in both those positions.

"I've always said I'm a 10 that can play at fullback and it is going to stay that way."

The flyhalf and fullback berths at the Springboks are heavily occupied, with the think-tank of coach Jacques Nienaber and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus happy with the incumbents.

Bosch though was clear in that his priority is the Sharks and everything will follow later.

"As far as the pecking order is concerned, that's not up to me, that's up to the coaches," Bosch said.

"The most important thing for me right now is getting results with the Sharks and everything will take care of itself."

The Sharks are in Swansea on Friday to play against the Ospreys, a team Bosch said has a quality kicking game.

"Kicking plays a big role against the European sides and especially the team that we'll be facing on Friday," Bosch said.

"Ospreys kick a lot and they kick very smartly, so we'll have to sharpen up on that aspect and we'll get a few opportunities to strike when we have the ball.

"We'll have to be really patient with our kicking game on Friday and also be smart about it."