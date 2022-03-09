Damian Willemse on his incognito Stormers positions: 'I'm being open-minded about the roles'

Damian Willemse has answered the curiosity around his position(s) in the Stormers team.

The talking around his inside centre and fullback positions has been largely left to spectators and commentators.

Willemse, however, would not be drawn into answering which position he prefers, only saying that his efforts will always be for the benefit of the team.

The conversations, or conjecture, around Willemse's so-called 'best position' has often been left to spectators and analysts to speak on, with coaches also only happy to entertain the subject when asked - often with contrasting success.

His utility back status has been pigeonholed at 10, started a hotly contested debate about his 15 strength and elicited excitement for a 12 berth.

Luckily for proponents of those categories, Willemse has played in all three at different levels of his career. This weekend he will play in his 50th game for the Stormers, most probably at 12 with Gelant likely to return from injury to wear the number 15 jersey.

The meandering of his position has still left most none the wiser and his franchise raised the curiosity of the matter when at first, he usurped the in-form Warrick Gelant at fullback, only to then join Gelant at 12, weeks later in a backline that had observers keen on the fireworks the two would produce.

Willemse and co are preparing for a clash against Zebre on Sunday in Stellenbosch and when the 23-year-old fronted the media, it was clear what was on everyone’s mind.

There wasn’t the clearest indication that the flyhalf position prospect has been shelved, but Willemse did entertain the two positions he plays – inside centre and fullback.

"A lot of people are saying I should settle in one role, but I’m enjoying the responsibility the coaches have given me. Some people might see it as a negative, but I’m trying to be as positive as possible," Willemse said on Wednesday.

"I’m being as open-minded about the roles as I can be."

He said the enjoyment is also down to having learned a lot from the Springboks and he sees it as a means to develop his skillset.

"I’ve made a lot of strides in my game. I’m looking at it from a point of view of improving my skillset."

He sees his Swiss Army Knife role as him contributing as much as he can to the team.

"It’s a benefit to the team," Willemse said, before expertly sidestepping a question about him settling in one position. When probed, he gave an answer that pointed to his incognito position being something for the foreseeable future.

"I wouldn’t say it’s settling about one position … I think it’s going to be between those two positions and it’s been going well so far."

For his part and after Willemse’s strong – literally – showing against Connacht a fortnight ago, head coach John Dobson said "that’s a hard performance at 12 for us to ignore", suggesting he may be retained there when the team is announced later this week.

The unfamiliar Danie Craven Stadium will play host to the United Rugby Championship match on Sunday, with kick-off at 18:05.