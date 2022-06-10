United Rugby Championship

1h ago

add bookmark

Damian Willemse in Stormers starting XV after remarkable recovery from injury

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Damian Willemse (Getty)
Damian Willemse (Getty)
  • Damian Willemse has made a remarkable recovery and will start for the Stormers in Saturday's URC semi-final against Ulster.
  • Willemse was initially ruled out for an extended period after picking up an arm injury against the Scarlets last month.
  • However, subsequent scans have shown marked improvement in the Springbok's condition.

Damian Willemse has made a remarkable recovery from injury and will start for the Stormers in Saturday's United Rugby Championship semi-final against Ulster at Cape Town Stadium.

The Springbok back missed last weekend's 28-17 quarter-final win over Edinburgh due to an arm injury he picked up in the Stormers' final league match against Scarlets in Wales.

The initial fears were that Willemse would be out for six to eight weeks but subsequent scans have showed marked improvement.

Willemse will start at inside centre in place of Rikus Pretorius, who got injured early in the Edinburgh match. Sacha Mngomezulu, who performed well as Pretorius' replacement last weekend, retains his spot on the bench.

Dobson said having Willemse back for the semi-final is a huge boost.

"Damian is another phenomenal player and credit must go to him and the medical staff for getting him ready for this game. He is a world-class performer who would make a difference to any team."

Willemse's inclusion is the only change to the Stormers team.

Stormers team:

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 JJ Kotze, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain).

Substitutes: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Brok Harris, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Adre Smith, 20 Ernst van Rhyn, 21 Nama Xaba, 22 Godlen Masimla, 23 Sacha Mngomezulu

Elsewhere, winger Seabelo Senatla will play his 50th game for the Stormers.

Senatla made his Stormers debut in 2014 and has also had a glittering Sevens career, scoring a record 230 tries for the Blitzboks.

The speedster missed the first four games of the URC season due to injury, but is still third on the try-scorers list with nine tries thus far.

He is also one of five Stormers players in Saturday's starting line-up that were named in the URC 2021/22 Dream Team, along with Willemse, Evan Roos, Leolin Zas and Warrick Gelant.

Dobson paid tribute to Senatla.

"Seabelo is an incredibly gifted athlete who would have reached this milestone long ago if he wasn't also one of the greatest Sevens players of all time. He deserves all the plaudits that come his way, he is a true professional and a big part of our success this season."

The Stormers are looking to make it 10 consecutive victories when they tackle the Irish giants.

"We are so glad that we get to play our semi-final in front of our faithful supporters, it will be a special day and we want to enjoy all of it," Dobson added.

"The team is raring to go out there and play the game we love the way we love to play it."

Saturday's clash kicks off at 15:00.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stormersulsterunited rugby championshipjohn dobsondamian willemseherman mostertcape townrugby
Fixtures
Sat 16 Apr 22 18:35 PM (SAST)
Llanelli Scarlets
Dragons
Parc y Scarlets, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 22 Apr 22 16:30 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Glasgow Warriors
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
SuperSport
Fri 22 Apr 22 18:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster
Munster
Kingspan Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 04 Jun 22
Stormers
Stormers 28
Edinburgh
Edinburgh 17
Sat 04 Jun 22
Leinster
Leinster 76
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors 14
Sat 04 Jun 22
Bulls
Bulls 30
Sharks
Sharks 27
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Leinster Rugby
18
13
67
Team Logo
2. Stormers
18
12
61
Team Logo
3. Ulster Rugby
18
12
59
Team Logo
4. Bulls
18
11
58
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
logsviewmore
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo