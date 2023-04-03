Damian Willemse wonder try: Team-mate Fourie in awe, Quins coach 'pretty sure he was in touch'

At Cape Town Stadium

Stormers flank Deon Fourie was highly impressed by Damian Willemse's spectacular try in their win over English club Harlequins.

Fourie said it was "special" and he described Willemse as a "quality player".

However, Harlequins coach Tabai Matson felt Willemse was in touch before dotting down.

Stormers flank Deon Fourie has heaped praise on team-mate Damian Willemse, who scored an eye-catching try in Saturday's 32-28 Champions Cup victory over Harlequins.

The round of 16 win saw the Stormers book their quarter-finals spot in their debut season in the competition.

Cape Town Stadium erupted in the 48th minute when Stormers fullback Willemse spectacularly dived over in the corner.

The move was started by winger Seabelo Senatla collecting a cross-kick from flyhalf Manie Libbok, before off-loading to Willemse, who dived over in acrobatic fashion.

It gave the Stormers a 22-7 advantage - which they increased to 32-7 late in the game - before Harlequins rallied with three late tries.

?? Damian Willemse goes aerial to finish in the corner and the Faithful go wild.?? 22-7 ?? (48 mins)#STOvHAR #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/dWKZphrkwW — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) April 1, 2023

Fourie, who earned the official Player of the Match accolade after scoring a brace of tries, said he was in awe of the touch down.

"Yes it's amazing," Fourie told reporters. "I told him after he scored it 'you know you're going to be in my Instagram news feed the whole week'.

"It's special and he's a special player. Everything is so clinical during the week with his analysis. He's a quality player and we're very fortunate to have him in our squad."

Replays showed Willemse's feet almost touching the sideline before he dived to score, but the officials deemed he was in play.

WATCH the try in the tweet below:

?? Documents +?? #HeinekenChampionsCup+?? 22/23+?? @THESTORMERS +?? Outrageous TriesYet another addition to the folder! What a finish from Damian Willemse ?????? pic.twitter.com/IbIhGZ21F8 — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) April 1, 2023

Harlequins coach Tabai Matson, however, had a different viewpoint in his post-game press conference.

"I thought he was in touch, I'm pretty sure... calls like that in big games matter. Whether it was in or out... clearly it made the scoreline widened. You want some of the calls to go your way."

Watson, however, didn't let that decision upset him too much as he lauded the Stormers for their physicality.

"They did a really good job. Fourie was outstanding. We focused on him all week but he's quality.

"They really put us under pressure. Yes, we did score three tries at the end when we felt like we were playing our game... but they didn't let us play for the first 70 minutes."