United Rugby Championship

1h ago

add bookmark

Damian Willemse's heroic Stormers shift: 'He has blue and white in his veins'

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Damian Wilemse (Gallo)
Damian Wilemse (Gallo)
  • Damian Willemse produced a heroic performance in the Stormers' URC semi-final win on Saturday. 
  • The 24-year-old is battling an elbow injury, but played through the pain in Cape Town. 
  • The Stormers have set up a dream final against the Bulls next weekend.  

When Damian Willemse was warming up on the lush Cape Town Stadium turf ahead of his side's United Rugby Championship (URC) semi-final against Ulster on Saturday, it was clear that he was in some discomfort.

His left arm was heavily strapped, and he grimaced when making a long pass or stretching for a ball.

It was remarkable, really, that Willemse was playing at all.

He has a compression fracture on his left elbow, and that was the injury that kept him out of last weekend's quarter-final win over Edinburgh at the same venue.

Willemse was not expected to have recovered in time for the semi-final, and the decision to play him was taken very late in the week. It was perhaps a gamble, but it was one that paid off as the 24-year-old was named man of the match in Saturday's 17-15 victory.

The Stormers snatched the game with a last-gasp Warrick Gelant try and Manie Libbok conversion, but in truth, they had been largely poor for the bulk of the evening.

Willemse, though, was the exception. He played with intensity throughout, taking contact with purpose while he was resolute defensively. His intelligent kicking out of hand, too, was needed given the struggles of Manie Libbok at flyhalf.

"It's a credit to him because he is not fully fit," head coach John Dobson said after the match.

"He was in quite a bit of pain. For him to come through and get the man of the match in those circumstances is brilliant. I hope he is fine for next week."

Dobson then further pointed to Willemse's character, praising him for his commitment to the union.

"If anybody oozes blue and white in their veins, it's Damian Willemse," Dobson said.

"He wasn't missing this game for anything.

"When the doctor said he could play, late in the week, he shouted 'Yes man' out of the car at people in traffic.

"He is a special person and special player, so I am very chuffed. It was amazing."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stormersurcunited rugby championshipdamian willemsecape townrugby
Fixtures
Sat 16 Apr 22 18:35 PM (SAST)
Llanelli Scarlets
Dragons
Parc y Scarlets, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 22 Apr 22 16:30 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Glasgow Warriors
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
SuperSport
Fri 22 Apr 22 18:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster
Munster
Kingspan Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 11 Jun 22
Stormers
Stormers 17
Ulster
Ulster 15
Fri 10 Jun 22
Leinster
Leinster 26
Bulls
Bulls 27
Sat 04 Jun 22
Stormers
Stormers 28
Edinburgh
Edinburgh 17
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Leinster Rugby
18
13
67
Team Logo
2. Stormers
18
12
61
Team Logo
3. Ulster Rugby
18
12
59
Team Logo
4. Bulls
18
11
58
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
logsviewmore
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo