Damian Willemse's heroic Stormers shift: 'He has blue and white in his veins'

Damian Willemse produced a heroic performance in the Stormers' URC semi-final win on Saturday.

The 24-year-old is battling an elbow injury, but played through the pain in Cape Town.

The Stormers have set up a dream final against the Bulls next weekend.

When Damian Willemse was warming up on the lush Cape Town Stadium turf ahead of his side's United Rugby Championship (URC) semi-final against Ulster on Saturday, it was clear that he was in some discomfort.



His left arm was heavily strapped, and he grimaced when making a long pass or stretching for a ball.

It was remarkable, really, that Willemse was playing at all.

He has a compression fracture on his left elbow, and that was the injury that kept him out of last weekend's quarter-final win over Edinburgh at the same venue.

Willemse was not expected to have recovered in time for the semi-final, and the decision to play him was taken very late in the week. It was perhaps a gamble, but it was one that paid off as the 24-year-old was named man of the match in Saturday's 17-15 victory.

The Stormers snatched the game with a last-gasp Warrick Gelant try and Manie Libbok conversion, but in truth, they had been largely poor for the bulk of the evening.

Damian Willemse warming up with a HEAVILY strapped arm. He was desperate to play this week. pic.twitter.com/cyYDCiRTlk — Lloyd Burnard (@LloydBurnard) June 11, 2022

Willemse, though, was the exception. He played with intensity throughout, taking contact with purpose while he was resolute defensively. His intelligent kicking out of hand, too, was needed given the struggles of Manie Libbok at flyhalf.

"It's a credit to him because he is not fully fit," head coach John Dobson said after the match.

"He was in quite a bit of pain. For him to come through and get the man of the match in those circumstances is brilliant. I hope he is fine for next week."

Dobson then further pointed to Willemse's character, praising him for his commitment to the union.

"If anybody oozes blue and white in their veins, it's Damian Willemse," Dobson said.

"He wasn't missing this game for anything.

"When the doctor said he could play, late in the week, he shouted 'Yes man' out of the car at people in traffic.

"He is a special person and special player, so I am very chuffed. It was amazing."



