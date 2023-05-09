56m ago

Dan not burdened by Springbok ancestry of the Du Plessis name: 'I see it as an honour'

  • Stormers centre Dan du Plessis doesn't find the responsibility of carrying a family name steeped in Springbok history as a heavy burden.
  • Du Plessis's father and two uncles represented the Springboks, with his uncle Carel coaching the men's national team in 1997.
  • Du Plessis holds hope of playing for the Springboks, even though the midfield queue is long.

Coming from rugby royalty is a yoke worn differently by those who are born into it, with Stormers midfield back Daniel du Plessis being an apt example of this.

He carries his father's name, Michael, as his second one, with his dad and uncles Carel and Willie both being Springboks.

While Michael was renowned as a quicksilver centre, Carel was called the 'Prince of Wings', even though he had an abortive stint as Springbok coach in 1997.

That's quite the achievement roll call to grow up under, but Dan made it clear he relishes playing with the Du Plessis surname at his back, despite the expectation it comes with.

"I don't like to put that weight on my shoulders or make it a pressure thing, but I see it more as an honour to represent the family name," Du Plessis said.

"There's a rich history in the Du Plessis family, but I've taken whatever I can from my dad and my family, from where I try to put that onto the field."

The Bok midfield queue may be long at the moment with Damian de Allende being the incumbent 12, with Andre Esterhuizen and Frans Steyn being the other candidates in tow.

A World Cup year isn't quite the time for selectorial tinkering, but Du Plessis holds hope of following in his father's and uncle's footsteps.

Du Plessis made it clear he wants to let his performances speak for themselves, starting with Saturday's United Rugby Championship semi-final against Connacht.

"Since I've started playing rugby, that's always been the goal, to play rugby in the green and gold," Du Plessis said.

"I hope that's the goal for most players, but I can only do what I can do on the weekend because I don't pick the squad.

"I can only prove my worth, so my focus is on the team and contributing to the team. What comes with that is not up to me."

