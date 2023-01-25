Dayimani extends Stormers stay: 'A special player who brings something unique'

Dynamic loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani has signed a new deal with the Stormers that will see him continue to ply his trade in Cape Town until at least 2025.

The 25-year-old has been a star for the Stormers since joining them from the Lions in 2021. He was a key cog in their 2021/22 URC title run.

Stormers coach John Dobson was delighted to have secured the player's services for the long-term.



"Hacjivah is a special player who brings something completely unique to our team, so we couldn't be happier to have him extend his contract with us," Dobson said in a statement.

"He keeps everyone on their toes on and off the field and is already a crowd favourite at Cape Town Stadium, so we expect that to grow even further in the seasons ahead."

Our guy @Hacjivah will be strutting his stuff in a DHL Stormers jersey for a while longer. Contract extension until 2025 in the bag ??? #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/ls3zU9GNeZ — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) January 25, 2023

Dayimani added that he wanted to develop his game at the Stormers.

"The team environment here is incredible, everyone involved is able to be themselves and express themselves, which is really important to me.

"There is still so much that we can achieve together and I really want to be part of that, so I couldn’t be happier to extend my contract."



