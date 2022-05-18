Bok star De Allende out of Munster's vital URC clash against Leinster

Springbok centre Damian de Allende has been ruled out of Munster's crucial United Rugby Championship clash against Leinster in Dublin on Saturday.

According to Irish publication, The42, De Allende has suffered a chest injury and is not available for the encounter.

Winger Simon Zebo is also out with a chest/rib injury, while Munster have been boosted by the return of No 8 Gavin Coombes.

Coombes has recovered from an ankle injury and was joined in training this week by fit-again loose forwards Chris Cloete and Jack O'Sullivan.

Elsewhere, Munster captain Peter O'Mahony remains a doubt, having been replaced against Toulouse in the Champions Cup quarter-final two weeks ago due to "a persistent stinger" in his shoulder.

Munster said they will manage him over the coming days, while there is also uncertainty over fullback Mike Haley, who failed a head injury assessment against Toulouse.

Calls on the availability of Haley and O'Mahony will be made later in the week.

Munster, who are second on the URC standings, will be looking to beat Leinster to make sure of home advantage in the play-offs next month.

Leinster are already assured of top spot on the log.



