Deadeye Lion Jordan relentlessly pursuing kicking perfection: 'That's how you become a Bok'

Jordan Hendrikse's excellent kicking against the Dragons this past weekend shouldn't come as a surprise: he spent five weeks honing it.

The gifted young Lions pivot believes the only way he'll come into Springbok contention is if he maintains a goal-kicking ratio of 85% and upwards.

Lions mentor Ivan van Rooyen also says the playmaker brings a different dimension to the team's play.

Jordan Hendrikse spent the international break essentially working on one thing: his goal-kicking.

The gifted Lions flyhalf decided to do so because he believes it's the only way to truly stake a claim for a Springbok jersey.

It's admittedly only one sample, but if his performance against the Dragons on Sunday is anything to go by, it's already paying off.

Hendrikse contributed 21 points in a 33-25 victory at Ellis Park, notably scoring in all three ways.

"When you don't have an opportunity to get on the field, you have the window to work on your game off of it," said the 21-year-old.

"I concentrated on goal-kicking and getting my success rate back to as close to 100% instead of 85%. It's all about being patient. To be honest, if you're going to become a Springbok, that ratio needs to be 85% and higher. That's just the reality."

Hendrikse promptly delivered a faultless display at the weekend when kicking off the tee.

But he also kicked well out of hand, proved a menace as a carrier in beating no less than five defenders, completed 10 tackles and won two turnovers to boot.

"Yeah, in the end, it's all about confidence again. If you have that, everything keeps flowing and going your way," said Hendrikse.

"So with that in mind, and your teammates giving a go-forward ball, your start backing your ability."

Tweaking the radar when going for posts, though won't remain his sole focus going forward.

"The goal-kicking forms part of our broader focus on game management, kicking out of hand in terms of keeping the ball in-field. It's becoming important. Of course, I worked a bit of my defence as well, but that's an aspect of the game that you're always going to work on.

"For now, it's good focusing on specifics."

Lions mentor Ivan van Rooyen attested to Hendrikse's purposeful training and is now chuffed with the selection quandary he's faced with, especially after Gianni Lombard played himself into the SA 'A' squad following his early season showings.

"Jordy has been training exceptionally well, especially in the last two or three weeks," he said.

"He gives us something different. It's a nice headache to have.

"In one, defensively, their kicking game is world-class, while the other's attacking game is world-class. Depending on how we want to play at the moment, it is good to have each of them."