United Rugby Championship

3h ago

add bookmark

Deja vu for Hendrikse family as Jordan injury deals Lions a massive blow

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jordan Hendrikse. (Photo by Gruffydd Thomas/Huw Evans Agency/Gallo Images)
Jordan Hendrikse. (Photo by Gruffydd Thomas/Huw Evans Agency/Gallo Images)

The Lions have suffered a significant blow on their inaugural United Rugby Championship tour following confirmation that Jordan Hendrikse will be sidelined for the next three months.

A 20-year-old, who has made a massive impression in a side that's struggled for consistency, was injured in last weekend's loss to the Scarlets.

Medical follow-ups revealed that Hendrikse has sustained a fracture and will have to undergo probable surgery.

The news completes a double whammy for the Hendrikse family, with elder brother Jaden - scrumhalf of the Sharks - having broken his ankle too in the Springboks' 29-10 win over Argentina in Gqeberha back in August.

No replacement has been called up, meaning that Pumas flyhalf Eddie Fouche, on loan, is now in the inside lane to don the No 10 jersey against Glasgow on Saturday.

The 24-year-old shouldn't have too much of a problem slotting in as he is familiar with the Lions' system, having been a junior-level stalwart at Ellis Park and also made his senior debut for the side before moving to Nelspruit.

Meanwhile, the franchise announced the signing of JP Smith, a former Brumbies, Stormers and Reds prop.

The 31-year-old is twin brother of the more widely-known Ruan Smith and will provide further experienced cover in the engine room.

It's also understood that Griquas midfielder Chris Hollis is close to signing, while Ikeys flyhalf James Tedder has also joined on a trial basis.     

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lionsjordan hendrikserugby
Fixtures
Fri 08 Oct 21 20:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster Rugby
Benetton Rugby
Kingspan Stadium
Fri 08 Oct 21 20:35 PM (SAST)
Ospreys
Sharks
Swansea.com Stadium
Sat 09 Oct 21 14:00 PM (SAST)
Leinster Rugby
Zebre Rugby Club
RDS Arena
View More
Results
Sun 03 Oct 21
Dragons 6
Leinster Rugby 7
Sat 02 Oct 21
Ospreys 18
Cardiff Rugby 14
Sat 02 Oct 21
Munster Rugby 34
Stormers 18
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Munster Rugby
2
2
10
2. Ulster Rugby
2
2
10
3. Leinster Rugby
2
2
9
4. Ospreys
2
2
8
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo