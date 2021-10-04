Deja vu for Hendrikse family as Jordan injury deals Lions a massive blow

The Lions have suffered a significant blow on their inaugural United Rugby Championship tour following confirmation that Jordan Hendrikse will be sidelined for the next three months.

A 20-year-old, who has made a massive impression in a side that's struggled for consistency, was injured in last weekend's loss to the Scarlets.

Medical follow-ups revealed that Hendrikse has sustained a fracture and will have to undergo probable surgery.

The news completes a double whammy for the Hendrikse family, with elder brother Jaden - scrumhalf of the Sharks - having broken his ankle too in the Springboks' 29-10 win over Argentina in Gqeberha back in August.

No replacement has been called up, meaning that Pumas flyhalf Eddie Fouche, on loan, is now in the inside lane to don the No 10 jersey against Glasgow on Saturday.

The 24-year-old shouldn't have too much of a problem slotting in as he is familiar with the Lions' system, having been a junior-level stalwart at Ellis Park and also made his senior debut for the side before moving to Nelspruit.

Meanwhile, the franchise announced the signing of JP Smith, a former Brumbies, Stormers and Reds prop.

The 31-year-old is twin brother of the more widely-known Ruan Smith and will provide further experienced cover in the engine room.

It's also understood that Griquas midfielder Chris Hollis is close to signing, while Ikeys flyhalf James Tedder has also joined on a trial basis.