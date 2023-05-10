Deon Fourie's chances are 50-50 for 'no-tomorrow' semi-final clash, says Stormers coach Dobson

Stormers star Deon Fourie has a 50% chance of playing in Saturday's URC semi-final against Connacht.

Stormers coach John Dobson says they'll give Fourie until Friday to prove his fitness.

Dobson adds that lock Marvin Orie is struggling with a shoulder niggle but feels he "should be fine".

Stormers flanker Deon Fourie has a "50-50" chance of playing against Connacht in Saturday's URC semi-final in Cape Town, coach John Dobson revealed on Wednesday.

Fourie suffered a hamstring injury in last Saturday's 33-21 quarter-final win over the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium.

Fourie watched Wednesday's training session at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch from the touchlines as he nursed his leg injury.

Dobson told reporters he was hopeful that Fourie would recover in time but couldn't give a definitive answer.

"Deon is probably 50-50 at best. We'll make a call at the captain's run on Friday. It's a tough one, because there's no tomorrow ... a semi-final ... it's everything.

"The consequences ... if we were to win ... and also his own aspirations this year. It's a tricky risk we have to take. That's where our mind is at the moment.

"There's no pressure on him on Friday, if he wants to play then it's fine. But we haven't pulled him out yet and we've made plans without him, so it's literally 50-50," Dobson said.

Dobson added that it was tough to test the injury outside of a match scenario.

"He's feeling good. Kitsie (Steven Kitshoff) was testing him this morning in the gym ... but his concern is that jackal position ... that's actually how he hurt it. And you can't really test it (outside of the match situation)."

"He feels good, but I know there's a bit of worry and I know he can't play if there's that worry."

Willie Engelbrecht replaced Fourie early in the second half against the Bulls and the Stormers are likely to go with him again if Fourie can't play.

Dobson also said there was the possibility they could try Fourie off the bench.

"It's an option but we're only making a call on Friday."

Dobson, meanwhile, added that there was doubt over lock Marvin Orie, who is struggling with a shoulder niggle.

"He went for a scan now. He's sore, you saw him go down a few times on Saturday. He trained yesterday but he was a bit [more] sore today.

"But I think he's fine and he wants to play."

Dobson will name his team on Friday with Saturday's clash at Cape Town Stadium scheduled to kick off at16:00.



