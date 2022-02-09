'Desperate' Senatla on 'right trajectory' to reach new heights with Stormers

Seabelo Senatla is "desperate" to become a success in 15s rugby and go on to higher honours.

The 28-year-old put in a superb display last weekend against the Sharks.

Senatla, a Sevens legend, has now cut all ties with that format of the game.

When Seabelo Senatla signed a two-year contract extension with Western Province in April last year, it was the first time in his professional career that he had severed any ties to Sevens rugby.



Before that, his contract with the Cape Town-based union had allowed him to play a certain amount of Blitzboks rugby each year, and because of his status as an all-time great of international Sevens, that was always a possibility.

Senatla has been chasing the 15s dream ever since Allister Coetzee was in charge at the Stormers back in 2014 and 2015, but it was far from a smooth transition.

In those early days of Super Rugby, Senatla naturally struggled to make the explosive impact we were so used to seeing on the Sevens circuit.

Limited space and opportunity, of course, were key factors, but Senatla was also tested defensively and in his command of the high ball, and it all contributed towards a largely frustrating period for the now-28-year-old.

In the more recent John Dobson years, however, Senatla's frustrations have centred more around a lack of consistent playing time.

Injuries, the Covid-19 pandemic, the odd Sevens stint and even suspension have all contributed towards a period in Senatla's development littered with hurdles, not of his making.

It was thus pleasing to see exactly what Senatla can offer on this stage on Saturday.

In a tight match against the Sharks where scoring opportunities were few and far between, it was Senatla who broke the game open in the 37th minute, receiving the ball down the left flank before kicking ahead and using his pace to gather and score.

It wasn't the most spectacular try you will ever see, but it was an example of what Senatla can do and perhaps why he has been backed for so long by the Stormers.

The rest of Senatla's display was neat and tidy, too, and with Dobson expected to name a largely similar team for Saturday's trip to Ellis Park to take on the Lions, the hope for the coach will be that Senatla is starting to hit his straps.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Dobson said he had been hugely impressed by his No 11.

"Every time we get him there (back to his best), there's either been an injury or Covid-19 issues or the Olympics or a suspension," said Dobson.

"I thought that was an international-level performance on Saturday.

"I know what is driving Seabelo, and if you know Seabelo, you know that he is really driven.

Dobson said Senatla was "desperate" to become a 15s success, so much so that he has even come up with some innovative ways of training outside designated hours.

"This is a guy who gets somebody to help him practice poaching in his garden," Dobson said.

"He is a consummate professional, and he is so desperate to be a guy who successfully transitions from Sevens to 15s. On that level, he has every possibility.

"He just needs a sustained run, and I'm quite excited. We've got those home games at Cape Town Stadium in March and April, and in those conditions, it could be really good for him and maybe he will get into the international frame.

"The trajectory is looking really good, and he's absolutely desperate."

Saturday's clash in Johannesburg kicks off at 15:00, and the Stormers are expected to name their side on Friday.