Disappointing season not all on Jake White, says Bulls president

Bulls president Willem Strauss says director of rugby Jake White shouldn't cop all the blame for the team's woeful season.

Strauss says they believe in "collective ownership and accountability" at the Bulls.

Strauss insists the Bulls "will be back", as their structures are "still aligned with great shareholders, leadership, and ambition".

Blue Bulls Rugby Union (BBRU) president Willem Strauss has implored the team's fan base to keep the faith, despite a difficult season.

Last Saturday's 39-10 Currie Cup semi-final loss to the Cheetahs ended a largely forgettable season for the Bulls.

The Bulls limped out of the United Rugby Championship at the quarter-final stage when they were comfortably swatted aside 33-21 by the Stormers in Cape Town, while they lost 33-9 away to Toulouse in the Champions Cup round of 16.

After sweeping all before them a few seasons ago, director of rugby Jake White's charges have found the going tough of late.

White has copped criticism, with a few pundits feeling the team's game plan is outdated and that they lack X-factor.

Strauss, though, feels it would be wrong to lay all the blame at White's door.

"I am not shying away from the unfortunate truth that the senior team has had a very disappointing season, but to single out the head coach with often harsh criticism is not only counter-productive, but the easy way out," he said.

"At the Bulls we believe in collective ownership and accountability. We win together, and we lose together," Strauss said in a statement released by the union."

Strauss added that the 50-week season, which saw the top SA franchises compete in the European Champions Cup, had taken its toll on the squad.

"How taxing 2023 has been on body and mind is evident from the fact that the first year in which the four SA URC provinces participated in three different competitions, none of them managed to win a single title! That is no coincidence."

Strauss said he understood the anger of Bulls fans, but noted that, overall, the union was in a healthy state.

"Since the dawn of the new BBRU administration in 2019 and Jake joining us in 2020, the Bulls have won 60% of all national competitions. During this period, the BBRU's programmes for club rugby, junior rugby, mini-rugby, Get-into-Rugby, etc. excelled to such an extent that they are now rated as amongst the best in the world."

He added: "Our structures are still aligned with great shareholders, leadership and ambition. The Bulls will be back!

"To put our performance record in perspective, it must be noted that between 2011 and 2018 the Bulls took part in 42 competitions winning only four junior and no senior titles."

Under White's guidance, the Bulls won the Currie Cup in 2020 and 2021 and they also won the 2020 Super Rugby Unlocked event.



