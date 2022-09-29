Dobson open to taking things slow with Dweba: 'I don't think we'll see the finished product yet'

Stormers coach John Dobson said hooker Joseph Dweba would be given time to acclimatise to his new surroundings but insisted that his fundamentals remain sharp.



"I know he can throw," Dobson told reporters on Wednesday as if to almost assuage concerns over the Springbok hooker's accuracy, which came under fire during his recent national team appearances.

Dweba started three Tests this season for the Springboks (versus Wales, All Blacks and Wallabies) and came under fire for his performances.

In May, the Stormers announced the acquisition of the 26-year-old from Top14 side Bordeaux-Begles.

He's a known hard runner of the ball who comes around the corner at pace, catching unsuspecting defenders off guard - something that Dobson is looking forward to, he admitted.

After being released from the Springbok camp last week, Dweba spent time with the Stormers and has been taking part in training ahead of their Edinburgh encounter this weekend at the Cape Town Stadium.

"He's looking good. He's trained really well and in the mix for the weekend," Dobson said.

"He needs to play a lot ... He needs a bit of both - squeezing and a bit of love; and for us to back him."

Dobson added that they have a "long journey" to go with Dweba in Cape Town.

"I understand at Test level your margins are smaller and you've got make instant changes, but we have a long journey with Dweba. What blew me away was his scrumming. He's got an amazingly powerful, strong hit. Another thing is his carrying - he's a good carrier.

"I don't expect him to dominate the world this Saturday. He's got to play quite a bit; get a feel for the environment and feel the support he has here and he'll get better and better. I don't think we'll see the finished product yet."

Dobson added that Dweba has the potential to become a "cult hero" as he makes Cape Town his home for the next three years.

The Stormers will name their team to tackle Edinburgh on Friday morning, with the game getting underway at 14:00 at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.



