Dobson v Cullen could be dawn of a great rivalry: 'I see Leinster as the Crusaders of the north'

Herman Mostert
Leinster coach Leo Cullen. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
  • Friday's top-of-the-table URC clash could be the dawn of a new coaching rivalry.
  • Leinster's Leo Cullen and Stormers counterpart John Dobson both have passionate bonds with their respective regions.
  • The Stormers beat Leinster 20-13 when the teams met in Cape Town last season.

Friday could mark the start of a new storied URC rivalry when the respective head coaches of the top two teams square off.

Leinster boss Leo Cullen and Stormers mentor John Dobson recently both committed their long-term futures to their franchises.

Leinster (71 points) are top of the URC standings after winning all 15 of their matches, while defending champions the Stormers (59 points) are second with 11 wins from 15.

The Stormers beat Leinster 20-13 in Cape Town last season, but the Irish fielded a largely second string side for the Round 17 encounter.

Both coaches have great affinity to their respective regions. 

Cullen was raised near Dublin and spent most of a successful playing career with Leinster. The former lock played for his hometown club 219 times, captaining Leinster to three Champions Cup titles. He coached coached Leinster to four successive URC wins (then called PRO14) in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Dobson is a Western Province/Stormers man through and through. He is the son of the late Paul Dobson, a highly-respected former referee, teacher and author.

Dobson, who played hooker, was a club stalwart in the Western Province and also represented WP League at provincial level.

He made his mark as a coach of UCT Ikeys in the Varsity Cup, before progressing to WP's junior teams and eventually coach of the senior team.

Dobson won the Currie Cup with WP in 2017 when they upset the Sharks in Durban. He became Stormers head coach in 2020 and led the side to the inaugural URC title last year.

Cullen and Dobson have instilled a culture of success at their respective teams and are able to get the best out of players and their coaching colleagues.

"For me the benchmark in the south has always been the Crusaders and I see Leinster as the Crusaders of the north. They set the standard and they are what we as the Stormers want to be in terms of success and continuity," Dobson said.

"I have huge admiration for what Leo has achieved as a player and a coach and massive respect for Leinster as one of the leading lights in world club rugby. It is going to be a massive challenge for us on Friday, but it will give our players an indication of where they are in terms of defending the title. 

"To go to Dublin and win is the biggest away achievement and that is why I rated Jake's (White) Bulls semi-final win against Leinster as the match of the league. We hope to emulate that wonderful achievement, and if not on Friday, then in the final."

Friday's clash kicks off at 21:35 (SA time).


