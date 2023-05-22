Dobson's boys v Men in Black: yes, you'd pay to see it

The ethos of "WP rugby" ... few would dispute that it has been best exhibited in professional times by, respectively, the Stormers team of 1999 and the thriving current side under the tutelage of John Dobson.

Combining charisma and enterprise with a healthy run of green ticks in the win column isn’t an easy balance to strike and, as that relatively fleeting stint of Super Rugby-era enthrallment beneath Table Mountain nearly quarter of a century ago confirmed, it doesn’t even guarantee you something for the cabinet.

That’s already one major point of difference between the sides of then and now: whereas the Steven Kitshoff-led troops of today already hold the United Rugby Championship trophy and defend it in a second consecutive final this Saturday, the much-hyped team of '99 - has there ever been such a sense of rugby mania in the Mother City? - came up disappointingly short at the semi-final stage of the Super 12 that year.

Some would argue that the wheels already began to become a wee bit loose on that Alan Solomons-coached outfit when captain and youthful pin-up figure Bob Skinstad, a wonderful game-breaker, badly damaged a knee in a car crash in the afterglow of a fine 28-19 home victory over the Crusaders before a sell-out 48,000 Newlands crowd in round eight.

Which team from the two eras should be deemed better?

I don’t believe you can make any credible judgement, however much fun the exercise may be.

Just for one thing, the team of 1999 (who had made a significant, strategic marketing switch to all-black kit) played in a veritable heyday period for three-nation franchise rugby in the southern hemisphere, whereas the class of 2022/23 are entrenched in the totally new landscape of the northern-centred URC and Champions/Challenge Cup: it’s not exactly “apples with apples” comparison-wise.

All you can say with assuredness is that the respective brands of rugby increasingly drew bums to seats in a way that delighted the union bean-counters.

For me, the most enticing match-ups would be between the back threes, loose trios and front rows.

There was strike power galore in the 1999 alliance of Percy Montgomery, Pieter "Slaptjips" Rossouw and Breyton Paulse, the first two already Springboks and Paulse set for a maiden cap that June on the strength of his elusiveness and slippery pace and acceleration at Stormers level.

Even with Seabelo Senatla now cruelly side-lined (and ironically also by vehicular mishap) for a very lengthy period - and that’s the best outcome for him, it seems - the current "15, 14, 11" of Damian Willemse, Angelo Davids and Leolin Zas also boasts a succulent cutting edge on the front foot and from broken play.

The "loosies" would have a constructive old ding-dong, too: both boast big-ticker openside flankers (past Bok captain Corne Krige locking horns with illuminating, current super-veteran Deon Fourie), while the blindside would offer up an engrossing clash of styles between Robbie Brink and Hacjivah Dayimani.

As for No 8, Skinstad and another ripping, increasingly valued tyro, Evan Roos, wouldn’t be able to take an eye off each other for a split second, would they?

But if you’re a scrummaging aficionado, then buckle up very securely for the front row scrap.

There's desperately little backward stepping at the set-piece between Messrs Kitshoff, Joseph Dweba and Frans Malherbe - Springboks, all - but you didn't see that hallmark too much, either, from the '99ers, a seriously cohesive alliance between Robbie Kempson, Charl Marais and old-fashioned, specialist tighthead anchor-man Cobus Visagie.

"Drieman" and hooker Marais, like Paulse, were also imminent Test caps following their noble exertions in that Super 12 year, while Kempson was there already as a green-and-gold factor, first honoured in 1998.

One near-guarantee: pit the sides against each other on a fast, firm surface with the sun on their backs and the entry fee would be worth every rand you offered up ...

