Double delight for Stormers as Fourie, Orie are set for URC final return

The Stormers will have key players Marvin Orie and Deon Fourie back for next week's United Rugby Championship final against Munster.

The duo had niggles that were serious enough to keep them out of last week's successful conquest of Connacht.

The Stormers will still be without veteran prop Brok Harris, who is out with a season-ending hamstring injury.

As if unexpectedly hosting a final wasn't good enough news, Stormers coach John Dobson will have key players Deon Fourie and Marvin Orie back for next week's United Rugby Championship final against Munster at the Cape Town Stadium.



The flank and lock missed the 43-25 semi-final win against Connacht, but with a break before next week's showpiece, the Springbok duo has enough time to recover.

Fourie has been a massive injury concern for the Stormers recently, with the hooker-turned-flanker missing the back-end of the URC round-robin stage and the Champions Cup playoffs with a fractured eye socket.

READ | 'That terrible Exeter, Munster fortnight': How Dobson's boys hit back for another final

He missed last Saturday's win after tweaking a hamstring in the 33-21 win against the Bulls in the quarter-finals.

Willie Engelbrecht deputised well for Fourie in his absence, but Dobson has made it clear how much Fourie has been missed.

Orie's been a stalwart of the team, especially in the lineout, and was also missed on Saturday, but the Stormers' lineout remained functional.

Munster, who played out of their skins to beat Leinster 16-15 in the second semi-final in Dublin, will be a different beast.

The Stormers though will be without prop Brok Harris, who has suffered a season-ending hamstring injury.

5 talking points | URC semis: Libbok stakes Bok flyhalf claim, no choking mentality from Stormers

"We took a hell of a risk in not playing them, but it was the right thing for them and the team," Dobson said.

"Fortunately for us, they'll both be back in the mix for the final. However, Brokkie won't make it this week because that hamstring injury is worse than we thought.

"He won't play again this season, but there are a couple of guys in the Currie Cup team that we're taking a look at.

"I hope we don't have another prop injury."



