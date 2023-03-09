Double duty: Dobson ready to juggle Currie Cup and URC coaching responsibilities

John Dobson is hoping to create greater synergy between the Stormers and Western Province this year.

Dobson will be in charge of both the Stormers in the URC and Champions Cup, and WP in the Currie Cup.

WP open their Currie Cup campaign with an away game against the Lions this weekend.

John Dobson is ready for the challenge of being head coach of the Stormers and Western Province's Currie Cup outfit.

WP open their Currie Cup campaign with a clash against the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The entire Stormers coaching staff will also be involved with WP's Currie Cup side this season as they aim to add to their record 34 titles in South Africa's oldest competition.

Dobson said that because there are only two matches where the coaching staff will have to be in different places, they made the call to train with one big squad across both teams.

"There are only two Currie Cup games where we won't all be able to be physically in the same place," Dobson told the WP Rugby website.

"For example, when the Stormers play Leinster on the Friday night (24 March) and Western Province play in the Currie Cup on Sunday. Obviously one of the coaches will look after the WP team during the week and the rest of us will be back for the game.

"For the rest, they will be either curtain-raisers playing at the same venue, or the Stormers are off, like these next two weeks."

The Stormers mentor added that by training together and preparing both teams, there would be greater synergy as players and coaches move between teams.

"What we promised the team is to create this bigger squad and real sense of belonging. We really want to get to know the players better and give them the same service levels as the Stormers. It gives them a real chance to compete, it just feels like the right thing to do for those players," Dobson said.

Nearly time to pull on those blue and white hoops. Our Currie Cup campaign gets underway this weekend. #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers ???? pic.twitter.com/WJO0o7GgGt — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) March 8, 2023

Under Jerome Paarwater as head coach, WP had a disappointing Currie Cup last year. They finished sixth out of seven teams and won only three of 12 games.

"We haven't been at the Currie Cup sharp-end for a while, we missed out last year, so we want to make the supporters proud and show that the Currie Cup is still important in the Cape," Dobson said.

Dobson said he expected a tough opening encounter against the Lions.

"We will have a good team out there and we obviously want to do well in the Currie Cup. If we do face a full-strength Lions team it will be brilliant because almost all of these guys have played URC for us and we want to give them more high-level rugby, so going to Ellis Park will be a great experience.

"We are excited for this campaign in terms of creating more depth and giving guys opportunities. Our away start is Lions, Sharks and Bulls away, so it will be a tough start and we are looking forward to the challenge," the coach concluded.

Saturday's clash at Ellis Park kicks off at 15:30.