Doubt over Deon Fourie's hamstring sweats Stormers ahead of URC semi, Senatla still out

Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman said Deon Fourie is a slight injury concern for Saturday's URC semi-final against Connacht.

Fourie, who recently returned to action after sustaining a fractured eye-socket, felt a hamstring twinge in last week's 33-21 win against the Bulls.

Winger Seabelo Senatla will miss the semi-final after he was involved in a car accident last week.

Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman said fiery and effective loose-forward Deon Fourie's availability for Saturday's United Rugby Championship semi-final against Connacht at Cape Town remains a slight doubt.

It was revealed at Monday's press briefing in Cape Town that the effervescent loose-forward felt a twinge in his hamstring during Saturday's 33-21 quarter-final win against the Bulls.

The 36-year-old from Pretoria, who is enjoying a second coming like no other in Cape Town, had just returned from injury for last week's North/South Derby.

5 talking points | URC QFs: Libbok makes Bok statement, Jake questions Peyper and Jonker

He was sorely missed as he recovered from a fractured eye socket, but the last thing the Stormers want is to miss their talismanic loosie.

Snyman said Fourie will be given the entire week to be ready, adding that he was already showing positive signs.

Newsletter For Subscriber Weekly Rucking with Rob Resident rugby writer Rob Houwing gives you his expert views on what's going on between the poles.

"We'll give him the full week to ensure he's at 100 percent. He felt his hamstring in the first half, but he's gone for scans," Snyman said.

Rob Houwing | Bok temptation to 'revisit Brüssow' MUST be mounting

"At this stage, it looks quite positive, but at this stage, we're also looking at how he can recover with a day or two to go.

"Hopefully, he'll be all right."

An individual who will definitely not be available for this weekend is wing Seabelo Senatla, who also missed last week's game because of a car accident.

Snyman didn’t divulge details pertaining to the accident, but he said Senatla won't be in a position to potentially square up against Bundee Aki.

READ | Williams makes serious Bok World Cup case despite Sharks' season end: 'A brilliant player'

The Auckland-born Irish international midfielder was sent off and suspended for eight weeks after a dangerous cleanout on Senatla when the sides met in late September last year.

The injuries Senatla sustained from that cleanout kept him out for an extended period of time, even though the Stormers won that game 38-15.

"I don't have the full details in terms of the extent of exactly what happened, but Seabelo won't be available," Snyman said.

"He won't be playing this weekend."