Bok star Duane Vermeulen one of 10 players to leave Ulster at season's end

Herman Mostert
Duane Vermeulen. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
  • Springbok star Duane Vermeulen is one of 10 players to leave Ulster at the end of the season.
  • Vermeulen is expected to feature for the Boks at the Rugby World Cup.
  • The burly loose forward has not indicated where his next destination is, but he could retire.

Springbok No 8 Duane Vermeulen is one of 10 players confirmed to leave Irish club Ulster at the end of the season.

Ulster, who host Connacht in the URC quarter-finals, on Thursday recognised 10 senior players to leave them after the 2022/23 campaign.

The players have a combined total of nearly 500 Ulster caps.

The stalwarts to leave are Vermeulen (34 caps), Craig Gilroy (212), Rob Lyttle (64), Jordi Murphy (63), Sam Carter (57), Gareth Milasinovich (23), Jeffery Toomaga-Allen (13), Rory Sutherland (11), Declan Moore (3) and Frank Bradshaw-Ryan (1).

"All of the players moving on from Ulster can be rightly proud of what they have given to our province, both on and off the pitch," Ulster head coach Dan McFarland said in a statement.

"It seems fitting that we get to recognise their contribution to the club in front of a home crowd at Kingspan Stadium on one of the biggest nights of our season.

"I know the supporters will join me, and the wider playing group and staff at Ulster, in thanking the guys for the part they have played in our ambitions as a squad, and some unforgettable memories for us all when they lined-out in the white jersey."

Vermeulen, who will turn 37 on 3 July, joined Ulster from the Bulls in 2021.

He is expected to feature for the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup in France.

The burly loose forward has not indicated where his next destination is, but the likelihood exists that he could retire.

URC quarter-finals:

Friday, 5 May

Quarter-final 2: Ulster (2) v Connacht (7) - Kingspan Stadium, Belfast (20:35 SA time) 

Saturday, 6 May 

Quarter-final 3: Stormers (3) v Bulls (6) - Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town (15:30)

Quarter-Final 1: Leinster (1) v Sharks (8) - Aviva Stadium, Dublin (18:00 SA time).

Quarter-Final 4: Glasgow Warriors (4) v Munster (5) - Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow (20:35 SA time)


