Eben Etzebeth acquisition 'a great coup,' says Sharks coach

Sharks Currie Cup coach Etienne Fynn described the Eben Etzebeth acquisition as "a great coup" for the Durban franchise.



The Sharks announced that Etzebeth had penned a deal that will keep him in KwaZulu-Natal until 2027.

The 30-year-old left French club Toulon and said he was looking forward to teaming up once more with Springbok team-mate and good friend Siya Kolisi among other internationals glittered at the franchise.

"He's a Springbok. And when he tears his shirt off or gets it torn by the opposition, everybody can see what an absolutely massive physical specimen he is," said Fynn.

"He also produces incredibly high standards of play on the field, so it's a great coup, and we look forward to him joining the group."

Etzebeth's arrival could also lead to their Currie Cup team getting stronger, with one of the United Rugby Championship locks likely to drop down to Fynn's side.