Embrose Papier has finally moved from school prodigy to professional and wants a Bok jersey again

Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier has admitted that he still hasn't remotely reached his potential yet despite having played 7 Bok Tests previously.

The gifted half-back explains that his transition from schoolboy star to professional has actually been fraught with challenges and that it took time for him to adapt.

Papier credits the legendary Fourie du Preez for influencing him positively and is still keen to play for the Boks again.

It says much for the rugby gifts bestowed on Embrose Papier that he became a Springbok without coming remotely close playing to his full potential.

The 24-year-old Bulls half-back played 7 Tests back in 2018 during Rassie Erasmus' first year as national coach on the back of some promising performances in Super Rugby and Bok management's initial plan to build local depth.

Yet Papier - along with former Bulls team-mate and fellow international debut that year Ivan van Zyl - then found himself in the wilderness as the two men lost almost all of their confidence the following year, predominantly because of a clumsy rotation policy under Pote Human.

Compounding that situation was the fact, revealed by Papier this week, that he has actually taken the best part of five years to truly make the transition from schoolboy legend to professional.

READ | From finisher to grafter: Madosh Tambwe's steady rise towards becoming a Bulls bolter

"When I attended Garsfontein (in the East of Pretoria) and to a lesser extent at junior provincial level, I was basically just tasked with playing running rugby," said the man from Clanwilliam, who is indeed considered one of the finest scrumhalves to grace South African school fields in history.

"When you reach senior level, you're actually not all that used to playing in a system, where you are basically told what you need to do. So I came in and I just wanted to be full of running. I wanted to snipe and play expansively.

"But that meant I was making a lot of mistakes too. As I became a bit older, I learnt a lot about the game. I'm still realising how important coaches are and why game plans are important. Also, playing to a plan doesn't mean you can't still express yourself within it.

"Once you've made that mind shift, I believe things become better."

It explains why Jake White, the Bulls' director of rugby, still considers Papier so integral to his plans, especially with the team still being on a road to becoming a more rounded attacking team.

For his part, Papier has been working hard on his service under the watchful eye of Bok and Bulls legend Fourie du Preez, who's once again been roped in to mould Loftus' No 9s.

"I've been trying different styles of box-kicks and I now feel comfortable with the way I'm kicking. I need to do the basics right and stay in the system, get the balance right between passing and kicking," he said.



"Fourie is a legend with lots of experience and I am learning a lot with him. We work a lot on passing, kicking and running lines. Fourie was one of the best ever at those and he also had a big work rate."

Papier's newfound wisdom now also extends to the new rotation policy he's part of, with Zak Burger.

"We're really good friends off the field and importantly, Zak's a really hard worker," he said, adding:

We both bring positive energy and we're really pushing each other competitively. It's a really positive dynamic. What Fourie has also done is let us embrace that we're different.

"I'm more of a runner, Zak is more of a structured guy. We're just now focused on being the best players we can be."

And, in the end, the final objective stays the same.

"I want to play for the Springboks again. That's why a man plays in South Africa after all."

The Bulls take on the Sharks in a crucial United Rugby Championship derby at Loftus on Saturday.