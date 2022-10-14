34m ago

add bookmark

Enforcer Eben Etzebeth to make Sharks debut as Bok stars return for Glasgow clash

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eben Etzebeth during a Sharks training session at Kings Park. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
Eben Etzebeth during a Sharks training session at Kings Park. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth will make his debut for the Sharks after being included in the starting XV to tackle Scottish outfit Glasgow Warriors in Durban on Saturday.

The Sharks welcome back several of their Springbok stars, who were given a rest for the past fortnight after the conclusion of the Rugby Championship.

Bok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse also starts in place of Grant Williams, while the other returning Boks - Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Siya Kolisi, and Makazole Mapimpi - will play off the bench.

"We'd like to have a big influence, but within the Sharks' DNA and fit in as smoothly as possible. A guy like Eben is super-excited to be playing," Hendrikse said.

In other changes to the Sharks team that lost 54-34 to Leinster in Dublin last weekend, Vincent Tshituka and Phepsi Buthelezi come into the loose trio in place of James Venter and Sikhumbuzo Notshe.

In the backline, Anthony Volmink starts at left wing in place of Thaakir Abrahams, while Marnus Potgieter starts at outside centre in place of Rohan Janse van Rensburg, who received a red card against Leinster.

The Glasgow Warriors are fresh off a 35-21 win over the Bulls and will be confident they can upset the apple cart again.

"What we saw last weekend was Glasgow matching the Bulls physically, they disrupted the Bulls' lineouts and attacked their breakdown. But the focus of this game is more on ourselves and pitching up on Saturday and playing the Sharks way," Hendrikse added.

Saturday's clash at Kings Park kicks off at 16:05.

Sharks team:

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Marnus Potgieter, 12 Ben Tapuai, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Thomas du Toit (captain), 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Reniel Hugo, 20 Siya Kolisi, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Cameron Wright, 23 Makazole Mapimpi


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokssharksurcjaden hendrikseherman mosterteben etzebethdurbanrugby
Fixtures
Fri 14 Oct 22 20:35 PM (SAST)
Ospreys
Ospreys
Stormers
Stormers
Swansea.com Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 14 Oct 22 20:35 PM (SAST)
Connacht
Connacht
Leinster
Leinster
The Sportsground, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 15 Oct 22 14:00 PM (SAST)
Lions
Lions
Ulster
Ulster
Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sun 09 Oct 22
Benetton Rugby
Benetton Rugby 34
Dragons
Dragons 14
Sat 08 Oct 22
Ulster
Ulster 47
Ospreys
Ospreys 17
Sat 08 Oct 22
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors 35
Bulls
Bulls 21
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo