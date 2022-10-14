Enforcer Eben Etzebeth to make Sharks debut as Bok stars return for Glasgow clash

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth will make his debut for the Sharks after being included in the starting XV to tackle Scottish outfit Glasgow Warriors in Durban on Saturday.

The Sharks welcome back several of their Springbok stars, who were given a rest for the past fortnight after the conclusion of the Rugby Championship.

Bok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse also starts in place of Grant Williams, while the other returning Boks - Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Siya Kolisi, and Makazole Mapimpi - will play off the bench.

"We'd like to have a big influence, but within the Sharks' DNA and fit in as smoothly as possible. A guy like Eben is super-excited to be playing," Hendrikse said.

In other changes to the Sharks team that lost 54-34 to Leinster in Dublin last weekend, Vincent Tshituka and Phepsi Buthelezi come into the loose trio in place of James Venter and Sikhumbuzo Notshe.

In the backline, Anthony Volmink starts at left wing in place of Thaakir Abrahams, while Marnus Potgieter starts at outside centre in place of Rohan Janse van Rensburg, who received a red card against Leinster.

The Glasgow Warriors are fresh off a 35-21 win over the Bulls and will be confident they can upset the apple cart again.

"What we saw last weekend was Glasgow matching the Bulls physically, they disrupted the Bulls' lineouts and attacked their breakdown. But the focus of this game is more on ourselves and pitching up on Saturday and playing the Sharks way," Hendrikse added.

Saturday's clash at Kings Park kicks off at 16:05.

Sharks team:

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Marnus Potgieter, 12 Ben Tapuai, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Thomas du Toit (captain), 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Reniel Hugo, 20 Siya Kolisi, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Cameron Wright, 23 Makazole Mapimpi



