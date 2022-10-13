England coveting Sacha Mngomezulu? Eddie Jones rumoured to be courting Stormers sensation

Young Stormers sensation Sacha Mngomezulu is rumoured to have attracted the strong interest of England head coach Eddie Jones.

The 20-year-old qualifies to play for England through his SA-born, English father, Nick Feinberg.

However, Mngomezulu, who holds a British passport, dreams of becoming a Springbok.

The Stormers sensation had a blinding game against Italian side Zebre Parma in the United Rugby Championship, scoring 22 points in the 37-20 win, which included a try, four conversions and three penalties.

The 20-year-old qualifies to play for England through his SA-born, English father, Nick Feinberg, who works for Cape Town's Heart FM and writes sports columns for the Daily Voice.

The murmurs of Jones' interest in the versatile flyhalf have reached the Stormers camp, with a highly-placed source telling News24 Sport that management is aware of the rumours but Mngomezulu is contracted with the Western Province Rugby Union until 2025.

A report also said that "Eddie Jones is planning a swoop" on one of South Africa's most talented youth products.

Mngomezulu's ability to run the game from flyhalf, deputise for Damian Willemse at inside centre and kick accurately for goal has made him one of the hottest prospects coming out of the South African rugby factory.

The advantage SA Rugby and the Stormers have, however, is that Mngomezulu wants to become a Springbok and has expressed loyalty to South Africa.

It also isn't the first time that he's attracted interest from England. Mngomezulu told News24 Sport in an interview earlier this year that English clubs approached him after school, which meant possibly playing for their Under-20s.

"I've got a British passport ... I had the opportunity to go abroad straight after school, from several clubs," said the Bishops College old boy.

"That would have meant me going into the England Under-20 set-up, which is what I didn't want and I think something like a British passport can be a threat to the rugby industry at the moment.

"I love having it (the passport) because it shows where my head is at and how loyal I am to [South Africa]. We know there is more money overseas, but I'm fully focused on South Africa."

He said part of his reasoning at the time was because he had designs on representing the Junior Springboks - something he went on to achieve and led the Baby Boks to the Summer Series title after beating England, Ireland, France and Wales Under-20s.

"Playing for the Junior Springboks was that much more special because, when I said no to the overseas interest, one of my primary reasons was because I wanted to play for the Junior Boks."

News24 Sport also reached out to his father, Feinberg, who told News24: "It's all very delicate. So, for now, I'm afraid I have to decline [to comment]."

Mngomezulu has also been linked with a place in the SA A squad that SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus will oversee, coached by Bok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick.

The side, which will also feature assistant coaches Bafana Nhleko, Joey Mongalo and Wian du Preez, will play against Munster and Bristol Bears in midweek games on 10 and 17 November, respectively, during the Springboks' end-year tour next month.

The Springboks are in action against Ireland on Saturday 5 November, France on 12 November, Italy on 19 November and England on 26 November, while Erasmus and Stick will split their duties between the two teams.