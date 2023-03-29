'Enough talent': Burger backs Bulls to turn season around

Despite their poor run of form recently, the Bulls have received the backing of former Springbok flanker Schalk Burger.

Not only are the Bulls struggling in the United Rugby Championship but they've lost there on the trot in the Currie Cup too.

Burger says the players and coaches have enough talent to right the Bulls' ship.

As the Bulls try to regroup following another defeat in the United Rugby Championship this past weekend, former Springbok Schalk Burger says he's confident Jake White’s team will turn the corner on this losing streak.

READ | SA fixtures, kick-off times for European rugby knockouts: Who YOUR side will be playing and when

"The Bulls have got enough talent within that group, coaching staff as well," says Burger.

"It's not easy. You search for things when you're not in winning form and momentum is key in any sport. Where the Stormers have the momentum at the moment, the Bulls don't have any. It's just a question of patience. They'll turn the corner, hopefully sooner rather than later."

Newsletter For Subscriber Weekly Rucking with Rob Resident rugby writer Rob Houwing gives you his expert views on what's going on between the poles.

With coach White describing this period in their United Rugby Championship history as a great test for his own coaching as well as for them as a group, Burger identified team culture as the biggest reason for the Stormers' current success in second place on the log.

"All credit to Dobbo [John Dobson] and his team," continued Burger.

"Everyone who puts on that jersey seems to play with the same intensity. They get the results. It's a culture thing. I think Dobbo has been fortunate that he's had quite a lot of time in the seat, and we've gone through various iterations through Dobbo.

"At the moment, they've just found a way how to play nicely and have got a good balance in the side. But I think culture is the main difference with the Stormers at the moment."



