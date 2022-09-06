'Eskom' is back! Jake White elated as Bulls lure back their beloved Van Staden

The Bulls have landed another big fish in re-signing former star Marco 'Eskom' van Staden as a new URC campaign looms.

The 27-year-old Bok flanker has been out of the game for 8 months due to multiple concussions, which also saw Leicester terminate his contract prematurely.

But Bulls mentor Jake White says there's no risk enlisting him as Van Staden's been symptom-free all that time.

The Bulls can once again rely on the "Eskom" the rest of South Africa is yearning for after the they confirmed on Tuesday that Marco van Staden is back at Loftus.

The move had been widely expected after the Springbok flanker, affectionately named after the embattled utility because he "blacks out" opponents with his massive hits, was released by English club Leicester earlier this year on the back of sustaining multiple concussions.

Yet there are no lingering doubts over whether those knocks represent an undue risk to the Bulls.

In fact, director of rugby Jake White revealed that Van Staden has been symptom-free for the eight months he's been on the sidelines.

"He hasn't played rugby for 8 months and has experienced no side effects," the former Springbok mentor said.

"He hasn't even remotely complained of getting a headache during his own training during that period. We've seen the news of Virimi Vakatawa, [the French centre banned from playing in France due to an unknown medical condition], sometimes it happens.

"From Marco's perspective, he had a certain amount of time to get through before the new [medical] insurance kicks in. We've done this before with a guy like Cornal Hendricks and he's been massive for us.

"The risk is no different to anyone else. He could bump his head against a teammate in Friday’s warm-up, or whack it at a morning training session on someone’s hip.