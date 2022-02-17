United Rugby Championship

Etzebeth opens up on return to SA, Sharks move: 'Things are happening there'

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
Eben Etzebeth. (Photo by Patrick HAMILTON / AFP)
  • Eben Etzebeth says being closer to friends and family was a major part of his decision to return to South Africa.
  • The 30-year-old has signed a long-term deal with the Sharks.
  • Etzebeth says he had communicated with his close friend Siya Kolisi before making his final decision to move to Durban.

The Sharks' latest recruit, World Cup-winning Springbok superstar Eben Etzebeth, has opened up on his decision to move back to South Africa and to Durban.

The 30-year-old has been based in France with Toulon since 2019, and while he will be earning less money in Durban, he says a return to South Africa to be closer to family and friends was a key factor in his decision.

"These are exciting times," the 2.03m lock said from France.

"I'm looking forward to coming to the Sharks and living in Durban and I expect this to be a wonderful chapter in my career."

Etzebeth has put pen to paper until 2027, meaning there is now a good chance he could see out his playing career in Durban.

"Family and being closer to home was a big motivating factor, as well as being able to represent a great team like the Sharks," Etzebeth said on his decision.

"I can see things are happening there, Siya (Kolisi) is there and we've been friends since were in the provincial under-19s together and now we will get to play for the Sharks together along with my Springbok team-mates Bongi Mbonambi, Makazole Mapimpi, Lukhanyo Am, Thomas du Toit, all guys I know well.

"I'm also really excited to meet a few new guys."

Etzebeth added that he had been in contact with Kolisi before making the decision to join the Sharks.

"I chatted to Siya, I gave Thomas a call and chatted to them," he said.

"Off the field, things work, on the field we can see things are working and the team is doing well, I enjoyed watching the last game against the Bulls and the victory away from home and this is a brand I definitely want to be associated with and which I'm proud to be joining."

Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee, meanwhile, said he was delighted with his new acquisition.

"Attracting a player of Etzebeth's calibre underlines the importance the Sharks place on building a winning squad, which is aligned to the vision of being the biggest franchise in world rugby," he said.

"We're also focused on building a strong group of players for a number of years, not just the immediate future and Eben's long-term contract reflects this.

"We want to create a winning culture here at the Sharks across the board and from a team perspective, bringing players who have achieved at the highest level helps in our goal of achieving this."

