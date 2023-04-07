Etzebeth out for 'quite a long time', confirms Sharks mentor Powell

There was bad news for the Sharks on Friday after Neil Powell confirmed that Eben Etzebeth would be out injured for longer than expected

Powell said that, in all likelihood, Etzebeth wouldn't play for the Sharks again this season.

Etzebeth is expected to be fit for the World Cup.

Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell confirmed on Friday that lock Eben Etzebeth faced a lengthy period on the sidelines.



The Springbok enforcer suffered a shoulder injury in last weekend's 50-35 last 16 win over Munster in Durban.

Speaking to reporters, Powell said that Etzebeth's season with the franchise was probably over.

Powell, however, believed that Etzebeth should be available for the Springboks as they look to defend the Rugby World Cup in September.

“In terms of how long he will be out for, I think it’s quite a long time," said Powell.

"I’m not 100 percent sure, but probably 12 or 14 weeks.

"I don't think he’ll play for us again this season, but he will definitely be ready for the World Cup," Powell added.

Ezebeth isn't the only injury worry for the Sharks and South Africa, with scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse also set for a lengthy period on the sidelines following a shoulder injury on the weekend.



The Bok scrumhalf has gone under the knife and is ruled out for up to 10 weeks.



