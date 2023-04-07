1h ago

Share

Etzebeth out for 'quite a long time', confirms Sharks mentor Powell

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eben Etzebeth was typically busy. (Gallo Images)
Eben Etzebeth was typically busy. (Gallo Images)
  • There was bad news for the Sharks on Friday after Neil Powell confirmed that Eben Etzebeth would be out injured for longer than expected
  • Powell said that, in all likelihood, Etzebeth wouldn't play for the Sharks again this season.
  • Etzebeth is expected to be fit for the World Cup. 

Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell confirmed on Friday that lock Eben Etzebeth faced a lengthy period on the sidelines.

The Springbok enforcer suffered a shoulder injury in last weekend's 50-35 last 16 win over Munster in Durban.

Speaking to reporters, Powell said that Etzebeth's season with the franchise was probably over.

Powell, however, believed that Etzebeth should be available for the Springboks as they look to defend the Rugby World Cup in September.

“In terms of how long he will be out for, I think it’s quite a long time," said Powell. 

"I’m not 100 percent sure, but probably 12 or 14 weeks.

"I don't think he’ll play for us again this season, but he will definitely be ready for the World Cup," Powell added.

Ezebeth isn't the only injury worry for the Sharks and South Africa, with scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse also set for a lengthy period on the sidelines following a shoulder injury on the weekend. 

The Bok scrumhalf has gone under the knife and is ruled out for up to 10 weeks.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sharkseben etzebethrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Fri 14 Apr 23 18:30 PM (SAST)
Sharks
Sharks
Benetton Rugby
Benetton Rugby
Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban
SuperSport
Fri 14 Apr 23 20:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster
Ulster
Dragons
Dragons
Kingspan Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 14 Apr 23 20:35 PM (SAST)
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors
Llanelli Scarlets
Llanelli Scarlets
Scotstoun Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 25 Mar 23
Ulster
Ulster 32
Bulls
Bulls 23
Sat 25 Mar 23
Munster
Munster 26
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors 38
Sat 25 Mar 23
Llanelli Scarlets
Llanelli Scarlets 32
Sharks
Sharks 20
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo