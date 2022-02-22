Everitt explains Powell's addition as Sharks director of rugby: 'We're always strengthening'

After Neil Powell's appointment, Sharks head coach Sean Everitt answered the "How is it going to work?" question.

The Sharks promoted Neil Powell to be their new director of rugby last week, who takes the reins at the end of his SA Sevens tenure.

SA directors of rugby aren't always office-bound, with some taking to the touchline to carry drinks and others full-on coaching.

The first question that popped into everyone's mind when Neil Powell was announced as the new Sharks director of rugby last week was, 'How is it going to work?'



Directors of rugby in South Africa aren't known to love the airconditioned office too much and frequently get the itch to get into a tracksuit and coach.

When Jake White came into his role at the Bulls, he made it clear that he would be the coach, thereby rendering the then-head coach Pote Human redundant. Unsurprisingly, Human left Loftus shortly after.

The supreme director of rugby in the country, SA Rugby's Rassie Erasmus, is also not wont to shy away from the touchline, going as far as carrying water and transferring instructions just to get a piece of the Springbok action during the British & Irish Lions series last year.

But current Sharks head coach Sean Everitt explained the roles that each would assume now that Powell will pick up the new position at the end of his reign as SA Sevens coach after the Sevens World Cup later this year.

Everitt said he would focus predominantly on the senior Sharks team that's engrossed in the United Rugby Championship (URC), while Powell would take charge of the overall rugby systems at the franchise.

"We're always trying to strengthen our coaching group and managerial structures," said Everitt.

"Being a hands-on coach like I am, it is quite difficult at times when you're trying to manage the URC.

"This week is a good example. We're flying to Italy over the weekend and the Currie Cup team is carrying on with training and the Under-20s are in competition as well.

"We have a really good academy system at the Sharks but I'm not able to oversee all the structures as I'm not always there and not always hands-on at the trainings etc.

"With the EPCR [Challenge Cup] and the Heineken Cup coming up in conjunction with the URC, it will make it almost impossible for me to do that.

"Having Neil overlooking the performances of individuals and assisting in our structures and making the rugby programme at the Sharks better is a massive plus for me.

"It adds to what we're trying to achieve going forward."

Indeed, the Sharks have added mightily to their senior coaching staff over the last year and a bit.



They recruited Irish coach Noel McNamara as their attack coach, and former Georgian forward Akvsenti Giorgadze as their scrum coach, while former Springbok captain Warren Whiteley joined as defence coach from the Lions.

Powell had already signed on in 2021 to join the Sharks, initially as defence coach, before being promoted to director of rugby last week.

Powell is the most successful Blitzboks coach South Africa has had, having won a Commonwealth Games gold title, an Olympic bronze medal and three World Sevens Series titles.

His team is also on a stunning 34-match unbeaten streak.