Everitt heaps praise on 'best in the world' Etzebeth after towering Sharks debut

Sharks coach Sean Everitt showered lavish praise on lock Eben Etzebeth after his man-of-the-match display against the Glasgow Warriors.

The Sharks saw off the Warriors 40-12 to bounce back from last week's disappointing defeat against Leinster.

Everitt was also happy with how flanker Vincent Tshituka shrugged off illness to play well on his Sharks debut.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt was effusive in his praise of Eben Etzebeth's man-of-the-match performance in his team's 40-12 over the Glasgow Warriors at Kings Park on Saturday.

In what was his debut for the KwaZulu-Natal franchise, Etzebeth looked every bit like a world-class lock forward even though the Sharks were patchy in the first half.

While the Sharks did concede a rolling maul try just after half-time, their pack tightened up their efforts and dominated the visitors.

READ | Lions come up short on home return as Vermeulen's Ulster win Ellis Park epic

Everitt said Etzebeth lived up to his reputation in the game and deserved his post-match accolade.

"He did his lineout homework because he was superb in the lineouts from an attacking and defensive perspective," Everitt said.

"There was much to be admired from his performance and it was a great start from him. He is one of the best players in the world, if not one of the best locks in the world.

"He certainly played like that and deserved his man-of-the-match award."

Loose-forward Vincent Tshituka also put in an excellent performance on his Sharks debut, with Everitt revealing that he wasn't feeling well in the morning.

There was nothing ill about Tshituka's performance and Everitt was more than happy with his flanker's selflessness.

"Vincent wasn't feeling well today and he wasn't in the best of shape. He woke up this morning with gastro symptoms," Everitt said.

"He was excited to play and push through. He may not have felt great, but he certainly played well enough.

"We're very proud of him."

The final scoreline may have looked convincing, but there was nothing surefooted about the Sharks' overall performance until the last 30 minutes.

That was when the Bok contingent came on and took the game by the scruff of the neck.

Everitt expected the visitors to have a foothold in the first half before his bench forcefully removed that grip.

MATCH REPORT | Sharks shed off early jitters to power past competitive Glasgow Warriors

"We knew it was going to be difficult in the first half, but we also had a lot of power coming off the bench," Everitt said.

"The guys that played in the first 40 did the hard yards and the game opened up well for us in the second half.

"We played well off turnover ball, and we created a lot of opportunities. It was good that we got our attack together, so we're happy with the result."