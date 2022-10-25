30m ago

Ex-captain believes Bok-blessed Sharks should 'at least' make URC final: 'It’s non-negotiable'

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
  • The Springbok-littered Sharks should "at least" make the URC final this season, according to their former captain Stefan Terblanche.
  • The Sharks fell well short of their lofty aims last season when they were knocked out in the quarter-finals.
  • A team with the best SA squad on paper, the Sharks turbocharged their roster by adding Eben Etzebeth, Vincent Tshituka and Francois Venter.

Former Springbok and Sharks outside back Stefan Terblanche believes, with the squad they’ve assembled, his former franchise should at least make the United Rugby Championship (URC) final this season.

The Sharks bombed out in the last eight last season after losing to eventual runners-up, the Bulls, at Loftus thanks to a Chris Smith last-gasp drop-goal.

It was an anti-climatic finish for a squad that’s assembled the most Springboks of any in the competition.

They’ve since added two more Springboks, including who many regard as the best second-rower on the planet, Eben Etzebeth, and inside centre Francois Venter.

Etzebeth won the man-of-the-match award in his first Sharks outing against Glasgow Warriors at Kings Park a fortnight ago in their 40-12 victory.

Bok-in-waiting Vincent Tshituka also joined them from the Lions to boost their back-row stocks, where Springbok captain Siya Kolisi operates.

There are reports that the Durban side is also courting Springbok prop Vincent Kock, whose English club Wasps descended into administration.

Eben Etzebeth (Gallo)
"I think it’s non-negotiable that they must be semi-finalists," Terblanche told News24.

"At least top four, make the final and then push very hard to win it.

"With the calibre of players they’ve got, their ambition and the American money they’ve spent, bringing Eben, who had a fantastic first game for the Sharks against Glasgow, they would no doubt aim at a final at least.

"They would want to win that final as well. I can’t speak on their behalf but seeing what they’re doing, that’s their aim.

"They need to win it or at least get to a final just to show they’ve spent that money but they’re well-coached, well-drilled, they have an immense squad and a great culture.

"That’s the first box to tick with this team they’ve got.

"The Sharks are running nicely at the moment. People are going back to the stadium, which creates a great vibe around the place."

Former Blitzboks head coach Neil Powell also assumed his director of rugby duties this month, taking the overall reins from head coach Sean Everitt.

The Sharks return to the venue of their heartbreak on Sunday to face the Bulls. Kick-off is at 15:00.


