Bulls stalwart welcomes back 'brother' Nkosi after mental health struggles: 'We're proud of him'

Bulls utility back Cornal Hendricks said he's more than ready to offer his shoulder as a place to lean on for returning wing S'bu Nkosi and have coffee with him once the storm around his absence subsides.

Nkosi, who went AWOL last year for three weeks before being found in his hometown of Barberton in early December, returned to the Bulls last week.

Hendricks, who missed out on his prime rugby years between 2016 and 2018 because of a heart issue, said he understood the dark hole Nkosi found himself in.

Nkosi's return to the Bulls also coincides with director of rugby Jake White's return from abdominal surgery as the Bulls prepare for the United Rugby Championship North/South Derby against the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld.

Hendricks said he wants Nkosi to be comfortable in telling his own story so that he can be an inspiration for others.

"I spent three years out of the game, and it was a tough time for me. I thought I was fine, even though I didn't see someone," Hendricks said.

"Sometimes, these kinds of things catch up with you in later life, and I've realised now that if you talk to someone, it lightens the load.

"It helps to speak out because it helps you become yourself again, so I think it's helped with him. I'd like to have a coffee with him to hear his side of the story.

"We all have our side of the story to tell, and we all have a testimony when we go through stuff. We also want the world to know that you want to be an inspiration to others.

"When things settle down after a couple of games, I want to have a coffee with him and ask him what his battles were.

"I want to give him a shoulder as a brother and as a player."

The Bulls may have outstanding wing talents that have offset Nkosi's absence, but with Hendricks, class remains permanent.

In his transition from the Sharks to the Bulls, which was also blighted by injury, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie excelled to the point where they became capped Springboks.

Hendricks said dealing with mental health is never easy, but Nkosi must be judged on being a human first before being judged on his profession.

"We know his talent and what he can bring to the squad. It was sad for us as a team to see what he went through," Hendricks said.

"He's S'bu the human being before he's S'bu the rugby player because sometimes, not everyone knows the pressure that comes with being a professional rugby player.

"There are a lot of things that people say, like ja, we earn a lot of money and all of those things. It’s not all about that.

"It's about your mental health, and I'm proud of S'bu for seeking help and also apologising to the team.

"He has a shoulder for anyone and everyone who wants to come and talk to him. However, it's good to have a teammate back.

"He's S'bu again, and sometimes, we often need to take a step back to realise who we are as human beings and who we are in this world.

"We're proud of him."