47m ago

add bookmark

Fast start sees Lions power past Stade Francais in Challenge Cup

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lions wing Quan Horn is challenged by Stade Francais counterpart Nadir Megdoud. (Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP)
Lions wing Quan Horn is challenged by Stade Francais counterpart Nadir Megdoud. (Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP)

A fast start was enough for the Lions to notch their first Challenge Cup win on Friday night.

The men from Johannesburg beat French glamour club Stade Francais 30-12 at Ellis Park, after leading 20-5 at half-time.

RECAP | Lions 30-12 Stade Francais

The hosts started like a house on fire and raced into a 20-0 lead inside the first half-hour.

Winger Quan Horn impressed with some dazzling runs out wide and he was rewarded with a brace of tries.

But the men from Paris slowly found their feet and got into the contest with a try from South African scrumhalf James Hall just before the break. Hall, a former EP Kings player, darted over from close range to give the visitors some hope.

It was a war of attrition in the early parts of the second half, but the Lions effectively sealed the contest when fullback Andries Coetzee rounded off a fine backline move in the 60th minute.

Stade Francais fought back and were rewarded with a try by flyhalf Leo Barre in the 70th minute.

The Lions, though, had the final say and bagged a bonus-point with a late try by replacement prop Ruan Smith, who crashed over after a series of big carries.

READ | Blitzboks legend Du Preez calls it a day in sevens rugby

The Lions drew 31-31 at home against Welsh side Dragons last week and will be chuffed by earning their first win in the competition.

The Lions' next engagement in this competition is on 14 January when they tackle Stade Francais in Paris.

Scorers:

Lions 30 (20)

Try: Quan Horn (2), Andries Coetzee, Ruan Smith

Conversions: Jordan Hendrikse (2)

Penalties: Hendrikse (2)

Stade Francais 12 (5)

Tries: James Hall, Leo Barre

Conversion: Alex Arrate


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stade francaislionschallenge cupherman mostertquan hornjohannesburgrugby
Fixtures
Fri 23 Dec 22 15:00 PM (SAST)
Sharks
Sharks
Lions
Lions
Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban
SuperSport
Fri 23 Dec 22 17:15 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Stormers
Bulls
Bulls
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
SuperSport
Fri 23 Dec 22 19:35 PM (SAST)
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors
Edinburgh
Edinburgh
Scotstoun Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sun 04 Dec 22
Lions
Lions 32
Llanelli Scarlets
Llanelli Scarlets 15
Sat 03 Dec 22
Leinster
Leinster 38
Ulster
Ulster 29
Sat 03 Dec 22
Bulls
Bulls 45
Cardiff Rugby
Cardiff Rugby 9
View More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo