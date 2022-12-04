54m ago

Fast start sees Lions to victory over Scarlets in blistering Joburg heat

Craig Taylor
Jordan Hendrikse (Gallo)
The Lions secured their second home United Rugby Championship (URC) win in a row as they beat Scarlets of Wales 32-15 on Sunday.  

In conditions with a temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and an early kick-off to deal with, the Lions started with an expansive game plan from the outset. 

That approach bore early fruit as they quickly raced into a 15-0 lead thanks to tries from Rabz Maxwane and Emmanuel Tshituka and a penalty and conversion from flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse.  

Scarlets came more into the game as the half wore on and were rewarded with a Dan Davis try from an impressive rolling maul as the teams went into half-time with the score at 18-5.  

The Lions were first to score after half-time when a brilliantly worked line-out move saw veteran flanker Jaco Kriel cross over for a converted try.  

Scarlets hit back soon after through winger Tom Rogers who went over in the right-hand corner for an unconverted try after the Lions simply ran out of defenders. 

That cut the home side's lead to 25-10 with 20 minutes left.  

The final quarter was strewn with errors, not surprising considering the intense heat at Ellis Park but the Lions sewed up the win with a second try for Tshituka, while the Scarlets had the final say with a consolation try through lock Sam Lousi. 

Scorers

Lions 32 (18) 

Tries: Rabz Maxwane, Emmanuel Tshituka (2), Jaco Kriel 

Conversions: Jordan Hendrikse (3) 

Penalties: Jordan Hendrikse (2) 

Scarlets 15 (5) 

Tries: Dan Davis, Tom Rogers, Sam Lousi

