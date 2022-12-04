Fast start sees Lions to victory over Scarlets in blistering Joburg heat

The Lions secured their second home United Rugby Championship (URC) win in a row as they beat Scarlets of Wales 32-15 on Sunday.
In conditions with a temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and an early kick-off to deal with, the Lions started with an expansive game plan from the outset.
That approach bore early fruit as they quickly raced into a 15-0 lead thanks to tries from Rabz Maxwane and Emmanuel Tshituka and a penalty and conversion from flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse.
Scarlets came more into the game as the half wore on and were rewarded with a Dan Davis try from an impressive rolling maul as the teams went into half-time with the score at 18-5.
The Lions were first to score after half-time when a brilliantly worked line-out move saw veteran flanker Jaco Kriel cross over for a converted try.
Scarlets hit back soon after through winger Tom Rogers who went over in the right-hand corner for an unconverted try after the Lions simply ran out of defenders.
That cut the home side's lead to 25-10 with 20 minutes left.
The final quarter was strewn with errors, not surprising considering the intense heat at Ellis Park but the Lions sewed up the win with a second try for Tshituka, while the Scarlets had the final say with a consolation try through lock Sam Lousi.
Scorers
Lions 32 (18)
Tries: Rabz Maxwane, Emmanuel Tshituka (2), Jaco Kriel
Conversions: Jordan Hendrikse (3)
Penalties: Jordan Hendrikse (2)
Scarlets 15 (5)
Tries: Dan Davis, Tom Rogers, Sam Lousi