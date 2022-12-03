Fears mount as Bulls confirm star wing Sbu Nkosi has been missing for three weeks

Bulls and Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi has been missing for the past three weeks.

The franchise on Saturday confirmed that their attempts to make contact with the 26-year-old have been fruitless and the police has already been notified.

Discipline issues have plagued the talented playmaker over the past year.

Concern is mounting over the safety and wellness of Bulls and Springbok winger Sbu Nkosi, whose whereabouts have been unknown for almost three weeks now.



The 26-year-old has not reported for duty at Loftus since November 14, just over a week after it was confirmed he was going to miss the South Africa 'A' tour to Europe due to a rib injury sustained in the URC meeting with the Sharks.

The Bulls as well as his family, notably his mother, have not been able to make contact with him.

It's understood the police has also been notified.

For now, the Bulls hope he re-appears soon.

"All I can say is that we hope Sbu is at least keeping safe despite his seclusion," Edgar Rathbone, the Bulls' chief executive, told News24 on Saturday morning.

"We've been attempting tirelessly to make contact with him, but these efforts have been in vain to date. Everybody is really concerned."

Nkosi, beset by injury problems over the past year, signed with the Loftus-based franchise in mid-year in a bid to revive a stalled career, especially in light of his longstanding relationship with director of rugby Jake White.

But he already ran into trouble in October when he was sent home early from the team's URC tour when, after receiving permission to visit a friend in Dublin, he broke protocol by missing a team meeting.

Nkosi subsequently told his employer that he would co-operate fully and was promptly selected again before the injury setback against the Durbanites, his former franchise.

White was asked about the player during Friday's team announcement for the Cardiff match on Saturday evening, but declined to comment.

"The less I say at the moment, the better."

A lack of discipline - or at the very least organisation - has been a recurring headache when it comes to Nkosi, who also missed a Springbok training camp and a Test against Wales last year because he didn't renew his passport in time despite repeated requests by SA Rugby to do so.



