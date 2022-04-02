Fiery Stormers see off Ospreys to complete SA's perfect URC weekend

The Stormers completed the perfect United Rugby Championship weekend for SA teams when they beat the Ospreys 29-13.

The success followed up on the Bulls, Sharks, and Lions' successes over the weekend.

The Stormers have now moved into fifth place with the win, which was their eighth of the season.

The Stormers capped a perfect weekend for South Africa in the United Rugby Championship when they eased past the Ospreys 29-13 at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.



With the Sharks, Bulls, and Lions all being successful in their earlier outings, it was left to the Stormers to complete the quartet of wins to continue the South African revival on home soil

In scoring four tries, they collected a crucial bonus point and also made it a dark weekend for Welsh sides in South Africa.

RECAP | United Rugby Championship: Stormers v Ospreys

The Dragons were well beaten by the Sharks on Friday and while the Osprey did a better job of containing the Stormers in the second stanza, they had too much ground to make up.

The Stormers finished the game with 14 men after Manie Libbok was yellow-carded for getting in the way of a pass while at some point, they had 13 players after Leolin Zas was sin-binned for a deliberate infringement.

What the Stormers' win, their eighth of the season, did was increase the South African pressure on the log as they moved to fifth, pushing Edinburgh down to sixth while the Bulls and the Sharks are seventh and eighth respectively on the log.

URC Log standings

Through an immaculate performance from the Stormers pack and flyhalf Manie Libbok, the Stormers pushed themselves into a convincing 22-6 lead.

They scored three tries through Paul de Wet, Adre Smit, and Leolin Zas, with the touchdowns being of the highest quality.

Scrumhalf De Wet was the first to cross the whitewash in the fifth minute, with Libbok putting into space after manipulating the Ospreys' defence.

Smit's try four minutes later was a classic case of excellent support play, with the lock being in the right place at the right time.

The Stormers then had to wait until the 27th-minute for the first of Zas's tries, with the left-winger being the recipient of excellent phase play.

In between those tries, the Stormers stuck to their basics well and didn't allow the visitors any breathing room.

Zas' added his second try in the 54th-minute but the Stormers had learned their lesson from last week's game against Ulster and kept the visitors at bay.

While the Ospreys couldn't break the Stormers' wall when they were two short, they eventually did so on the stroke of full-time.

The Stormers though, had done their job.

Scorers



Stormers: (22) 29

Tries: Paul de Wet, Adre Smit, Leolin Zas (2)

Conversions: Manie Libbok (3)

Penalty: Libbok

Ospreys: (6) 13

Try: Michael Collins

Conversion: Gareth Anscombe

Penalties: Anscombe (2)