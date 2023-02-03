Fit-again Senatla ready to give Stormers more punch out wide: 'Keen to get going again'

The Stormers can look forward to the return of flying wing Seabelo Senatla as the former Blitzbok returns from a long-term injury.

Senatla hasn't played for the Cape-based franchise since September due to a pectoral muscle injury, and he is eager to get back onto the field.

"I am definitely keen to get going again," Senatla told the Stormers website.

"The four-month layoff came at an awkward time as I was feeling really good.

"The thought of having to start again was discouraging, but we eventually got into it, and I'm fully fit now."

Senatla said the injury allowed him to spend time with his family, but he was looking forward to returning to the field with his teammates.

"The timing of the injury allowed a lot of family time during the December period, which was one of the positives from this setback," he said.

"I'm happy to make my comeback, I really missed the game, as well as the team."

His return is well-timed, with Leolin Zas currently injured and Damian Willemse rested as per Springbok protocols.

"We have a couple of injuries in the back three at the moment, so my return gives a couple of options to the coaches," he explained.

"We [still] have a couple of regular season games to try and string back the form we had from last year.

"It's been a bit disruptive with guys being injured, making it difficult to build consistency. With that, it's a bit easier to string together a couple of good performances as guys get cohesive and fluid. That type of gelling allows players to express themselves because you're performing from a place of instinct, and nothing is forced.

"Special things can happen when you get into that space," he added.

The Stormers return to action this week when they travel to Durban to take on the Sharks in a United Rugby Championship clash.

Kick-off is at 14:00 on Saturday.



