2h ago

Share

Stormers Champions Cup QF preparations rocked by flight drama

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
John Dobson. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)
John Dobson. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)
  • The Stormers were still stuck in Cape Town on Tuesday morning after experiencing logistical issues with their flight.
  • The Stormers will tackle Exeter Chiefs in the Champions Cup quarter-finals in England on Saturday.
  • The flight delay means the team's preparations for the game have been disrupted.

The Stormers' preparations for Saturday's Champions Cup quarter-final away to English club Exeter Chiefs have been disrupted by logistical issues.

READ | Damian Willemse wonder try: Team-mate Fourie in awe, Quins coach 'pretty sure he was in touch'

The Stormers were hoping to arrive in England early in the week, but were still stuck in Cape Town on Tuesday morning, with no flights having been kept for them following their last 16 win over Harlequins this past weekend. 

Had Montpellier beaten Exeter at Sandy Park on Saturday, then the Stormers would be hosting the French side this weekend. Exeter going through, however, means the Stormers have to travel for their quarter-final. 

The Stormers are now set to leave in four different groups, via Doha, with the squad expected to arrive in Exeter late on Wednesday night. That would make Thursday a rest day, leaving only Friday for the Stormers to have some on-field training. 

The Stormers booked their spot in the quarter-finals with a 32-28 win over Harlequins in Cape Town last weekend.

Exeter Chiefs scored last-gasp try in extra-time to draw 33-33 with French club Montpellier on Sunday, but the English club advanced because they scored more tries than Montpellier. 

Exeter will relish having more time to prepare for a home clash against the Stormers at Sandy Park.

Kick-off is at 18:30 (SA time) on Saturday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stormersexeter chiefschampions cupherman mostertrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Fri 14 Apr 23 18:30 PM (SAST)
Sharks
Sharks
Benetton Rugby
Benetton Rugby
Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban
SuperSport
Fri 14 Apr 23 20:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster
Ulster
Dragons
Dragons
Kingspan Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 14 Apr 23 20:35 PM (SAST)
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors
Llanelli Scarlets
Llanelli Scarlets
Scotstoun Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 25 Mar 23
Ulster
Ulster 32
Bulls
Bulls 23
Sat 25 Mar 23
Munster
Munster 26
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors 38
Sat 25 Mar 23
Llanelli Scarlets
Llanelli Scarlets 32
Sharks
Sharks 20
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo