Stormers Champions Cup QF preparations rocked by flight drama

The Stormers were still stuck in Cape Town on Tuesday morning after experiencing logistical issues with their flight.

The Stormers will tackle Exeter Chiefs in the Champions Cup quarter-finals in England on Saturday.

The flight delay means the team's preparations for the game have been disrupted.

The Stormers' preparations for Saturday's Champions Cup quarter-final away to English club Exeter Chiefs have been disrupted by logistical issues.

The Stormers were hoping to arrive in England early in the week, but were still stuck in Cape Town on Tuesday morning, with no flights having been kept for them following their last 16 win over Harlequins this past weekend.

Had Montpellier beaten Exeter at Sandy Park on Saturday, then the Stormers would be hosting the French side this weekend. Exeter going through, however, means the Stormers have to travel for their quarter-final.

The Stormers are now set to leave in four different groups, via Doha, with the squad expected to arrive in Exeter late on Wednesday night. That would make Thursday a rest day, leaving only Friday for the Stormers to have some on-field training.

The Stormers booked their spot in the quarter-finals with a 32-28 win over Harlequins in Cape Town last weekend.

Exeter Chiefs scored last-gasp try in extra-time to draw 33-33 with French club Montpellier on Sunday, but the English club advanced because they scored more tries than Montpellier.

Exeter will relish having more time to prepare for a home clash against the Stormers at Sandy Park.

Kick-off is at 18:30 (SA time) on Saturday.