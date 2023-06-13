Former Bok star Dyantyi gets rugby lifeline with Sharks deal

The Sharks on Tuesday confirmed the signing of former Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi.

The 28-year-old played 13 Tests for the Springboks between 2018 and 2019 before his career was halted by a four-year doping ban.

He will soon become eligible to play again and the Sharks have wasted no time acquiring the speedster's services.

"More than anything, I'm just excited to be back," he commented. "I just trust that everyone is as excited as I am to see what I can do. I only promise to give my best to the jersey.

"I've been in Durban for quite some now and I've seen what the Sharks mean to the people. I just wanted to contribute to that, and I have seen the pride that the people have, and I would like to honour that in all that I do, and the fans to see that reflected in what I do on the field."

Before his doping ban, Dyantyi had been on the books of the Lions and was a star for the Johannesburg franchise in Super Rugby.

But his career ground to a halt when he was banned from all forms of the game just prior to the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

This came after his mandatory B sample came back testing positive for three banned substances following a national training camp.

Dyantyi scored six tries in his 13 Tests.



