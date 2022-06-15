Former Stormers, Bulls loosie Anton Leonard encourages rivals to take in glorious URC final

Former Bulls, Stormers and Springbok number eight Anton Leonard encouraged the Stormers and the Bulls to take in and enjoy the occasion of the United Rugby Championship final.

The North/South rivals meet in the showpiece game at the first time of asking, 12 years after they met in the Super 14 final in Soweto.

Leonard played for the Stormers and the Bulls.

Former Springbok number eight Anton Leonard said the Stormers and the Bulls must enjoy the occasion of the United Rugby Championship final on Saturday.

The storied South and North rugby rivals meet in another instalment of their fierce derby at the Cape Town Stadium, with the Stormers having beaten the Bulls twice this season in the round-robin phase.

The Bulls suffered the same fate against the Sharks but found the play-off gear to see off Sean Everitt's side.

Leonard said the sides did the hard work by getting past the semi-finals, which he felt were the worst games to play in any tournament.

He also credited how the sides turned their seasons around after their poor starts.

"You need luck, but if you look after round four, the Stormers and the Bulls were bottom of the log, so it’s been a remarkable improvement from both teams," Leonard said.

"However, one of the ugliest games you can play is a semi-final because there's nothing to win. The margins in their wins proved that.

"Semis aren't nice because if you lose, that's that, but at least you can enjoy the occasion of a final regardless of a result, and there's some reward.

Leonard had the unique distinction of appearing in the first Super Rugby play-off hosted in South Africa when he played for the Stormers.

He was part of the 1999 'Men in Black' that took Super Rugby by the scruff of the neck, only for them to falter in a home semi-final against the Highlanders.

That particular game was overshadowed by the infamous pre-game strike that saw them rock up at Newlands in body but not by mind.

"We had a good year that year and we deserved to be in the semi-final. The crowd support was also excellent that year," Leonard said.

"The fans were very close to the field and the vibe was incredible. We're here now and the players must enjoy the day and the occasion of a final.

"It's a privilege to have two sides in a final of that magnitude in the first year of the tournament, so the teams must enjoy the final."

Leonard found more success with the Bulls under Heyneke Meyer, where Currie Cup dominance was finally translated into Super Rugby success in 2007.

Leonard, whose three Bok Tests came in the difficult 1999 season, said he will have his flag up for the Bulls.

However, he stuck to the old adage of SA Rugby being strong when the Bulls and the Stormers are in rude health.

"I may have retired from the game and become a rugby supporter, but I still support the Bulls despite having played for the Stormers," Leonard said.

"I'm on the Bulls side, but it's going to be a tough game because it’s a North/South derby. When those teams are strong, SA rugby is strong."