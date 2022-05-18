Former Stormers star heading back to Glasgow Warriors

Scotland centre Huw Jones will return to Glasgow Warriors ahead of the 2022/23 season, after agreeing a new multi-year contract.

Jones re-joins Glasgow after a season with reigning English champions Harlequins.

The 28-year-old played for Glasgow between 2017 and 2021, having first made his mark for Western Province and the Stormers between 2014 and 2017.

Jones has been in red-hot form in the 2021/22 English Premiership season - he's been selected in the official Premiership Team of the Week four times and was also named the league's Player of the Round on two separate occasions.

Jones has been capped 32 times by Scotland, and boasts 13 tries for his country.

At Glasgow, Jones will link up with close friend Oli Kebble, who is also a former student of the University of Cape Town and Stormers representative.



"I missed Oli loads, and I think I left the oven on!" Jones quipped on Glasgow's official website.

He continued: "In all seriousness, I'm really looking forward to going back to Glasgow. I lived there for five years and I made a lot of friends and memories, and I'm looking forward to making more both on and off the field in the seasons ahead.

"There's a great core group of players at Glasgow that want to take the club forward and I'm really keen to be a part of that.

"I've gained a lot of valuable experience playing for Harlequins this season and I'm excited to return and show how I've developed as a player, and to pull on the Glasgow Warriors jersey again."



