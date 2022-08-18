United Rugby Championship

Former UCT lock joins Stormers

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Former UCT lock Gary Porter has returned to Cape Town to join the Stormers squad ahead of their 2022/23 United Rugby Championship campaign.

Porter is back in the country after a season at the Ealing Trailfinders in England's RFU Championship.

The 26-year-old joined the Western Province Rugby Institute straight out of school before representing the Ikey Tigers in the Varsity Cup, while attaining a psychology degree.

Stormers coach John Dobson told the team's official website that Porter was a hard working player.

"Gary and his high work-rate fit the type of game we would like to play and we are looking forward to seeing him grow in our environment as we take on a very tough season," Dobson said.

Gary Porter
Gary Porter in action for UCT in the 2019 Varsity Cup. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Porter said he was eager to make his mark at the URC champions.

"These are exciting times here and I want to contribute wherever I can within this system and grow as a player," he said.



