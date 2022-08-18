Former UCT lock joins Stormers

Former UCT lock Gary Porter has returned to Cape Town to join the Stormers squad ahead of their 2022/23 United Rugby Championship campaign.



Porter is back in the country after a season at the Ealing Trailfinders in England's RFU Championship.

The 26-year-old joined the Western Province Rugby Institute straight out of school before representing the Ikey Tigers in the Varsity Cup, while attaining a psychology degree.

Hard-working lock Gary Porter is the latest player to join the DHL Stormers squad ahead of the new season.#iamastormer #dhldelivers https://t.co/7Guwt1QZ1Y — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) August 18, 2022

Stormers coach John Dobson told the team's official website that Porter was a hard working player.

"Gary and his high work-rate fit the type of game we would like to play and we are looking forward to seeing him grow in our environment as we take on a very tough season," Dobson said.

Gallo Images

Porter said he was eager to make his mark at the URC champions.

"These are exciting times here and I want to contribute wherever I can within this system and grow as a player," he said.







