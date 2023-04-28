Franco Smith lures Sharks loosie Henco Venter to Glasgow Warriors

Henco Venter is set to leave the Sharks for Scottish club Glasgow Warriors.

Glasgow Warriors are coached by South African Franco Smith.

Venter and Smith worked together while both were at the Cheetahs.

Loose forward Henco Venter will leave the Sharks at the end of the season to join Scottish outfit Glasgow Warriors.

Glasgow Warriors posted on their official website that Venter will join them ahead of the 2023/24 season, subject to visa approval.

The 31-year-old, who joined the Sharks in 2020, has made 48 appearances across all competitions for the Durbanites.

The Grey College alumnus, who is the nephew of the late former Springbok flank Ruben Kruger, formerly represented the Cheetahs (2012-2019) and Toshiba Brave Lupus (2018/19) in Japan.

Venter said he was looking forward to joining up with Glasgow head coach Franco Smith, who coached Venter when he was the Cheetahs' head coach.

"Glasgow has always been a club I've enjoyed watching and admired the way they approach their rugby," Venter said in a statement.

"The way the team has played this season in particular under Franco has been so great to see, and seeing the results and how much everyone is enjoying their rugby makes Glasgow a place you want to come and play.

"Franco plays a winning brand of rugby, but he also understands that it's a brand of rugby that people in the stands need to enjoy coming to see. You can see how he's blended that this season with the coaches at Glasgow and I can't wait to get involved."

Venter said he spoke to South African forwards JP Smith and Sintu Manjezi before signing for Glasgow.

"I've also played with both JP and Sintu. They just said how great a place Glasgow is to both live and play. The enthusiasm they spoke about the club and the city just makes me can't wait to get started."

Smith said he was looking forward to working with Venter again.

"Henco is not only a top-class rugby player, but also a first-rate person.

"He's an incredibly hard-working athlete and his ability to cover all three back-row positions will make him an invaluable asset to our squad next season.

"He leads from the front and we believe he will contribute a great deal to our squad as we move forward. We look forward to welcoming him to Scotstoun this summer."

Venter is the latest player to leave the Sharks. Captain Siya Kolisi (Racing 92), tighthead prop Thomas du Toit (Bath) and wing Thaakir Abrahams (Lyon) will also be leaving at the end of the season, while prop Carlu Sadie has been linked with a move to French club Bordeaux.



