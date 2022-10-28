Francois Venter on debut as Sharks deploy 6-2 split in Bulls 'Super Sunday' SA derby

Missing their Springbok heavyweights, the Sharks have opted to beef up their pack with a 6-2 bench split against the Bulls.

The two sides meet in a URC "Super Sunday" South African derby at Loftus at 15:00 this weekend.

Newly recruited centre Francois Venter will make his debut in midfield alongside Ben Tapuai.

The Sharks will be without their current Springbok heavyweights Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi and Makazole Mapimpi for Sunday's clash against the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Despite that, director of rugby Neil Powell has gone in guns blazing with the infamous 6-2 substitutes' bench split between forwards and backs for this weekend's "Super Sunday" South African derby at Loftus Versfeld.

Lock Gerbrandt Grobler replaces Etzebeth, who won the man-of-the-match award in his first Sharks outing against Glasgow two weeks ago.

Last week's postponed Ulster clash due to the Irish team's illness meant the Sharks never got to play their completely full-strength team (bar the injured Lukhanyo Am).

Powell named seven-time Springbok Francois Venter at No 13, who is making his debut in midfield alongside Ben Tapuai.

Venter went to Durban after his English club Worcester Warriors plunged into administration, causing the players' contracts to be terminated.

The Sharks quickly swooped on the former Cheetahs midfielder and he has already come in handy following Rohan Janse van Rensburg's four-week suspension and Am's continued absence.

It's the first time the teams collide since the Bulls knocked the Sharks out in the URC quarter-finals at the same ground last season.

Jake White's men went on to make the final, losing to the Stormers in Cape Town, while the Sharks were left licking their wounds.

This time, both teams have been hampered by Springbok call-ups - the Sharks more so than the Bulls - but the Durban side’s squad depth will be on full display in Pretoria.

Kick-off on Sunday is at 15:00.

Teams:

Bulls

TBA

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Francois Venter, 12 Ben Tapuai, 11 Thaakir Abrahams, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Gerbrandt Grobler, 3 Thomas du Toit (captain), 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu

Substitutes: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Justin Basson, 20 James Venter, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Marnus Potgieter