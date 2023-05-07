From horror show to Stormers hero: Dobson heaps praise on 'Test material' Libbok

Stormers coach John Dobson says flyhalf Manie Libbok proved against the Bulls that he is "Test flyhalf material".

Libbok was Man of the Match in the Stormers' 33-21 quarter-final win at Cape Town Stadium.

Libbok slotted all seven kicks at goal - a remarkable turnaround after a horror performance against Munster when he missed five shots.

Libbok was sublime with ball in hand and off the kicking tee as he helped the Stormers put the Bulls to the sword in impressive fashion.

The Springbok pivot contributed 18 points with the boot, slotting all seven of his attempts at goal that included three conversions and four penalties.

It was a remarkable turnaround from just a few weeks ago when Libbok's horror evening with the boot saw the Stormers lose 26-24 to Munster at Cape Town Stadium.

On that night, Libbok had missed no fewer than five kicks at goal. Four of those kicks were relatively straightforward and the player's confidence appeared shot at the end of the game.

Dobson defended Libbok after the Munster game, saying he backed his pivot to bounce back.

And Libbok duly bounced back in style on Saturday with a flawless display. He slotted a number of kicks from far out and never looked like missing.

Libbok's general play was also superb and he showed why he became a Springbok last year.

"The growth in Manie from when he first came here is that he had the ability to spiral [out of control], and lots of players do. Now he's got the ability to put everything behind him, so he's very mature like that," Dobson told reporters after Saturday's game.

The Stormers coach said he was impressed by Libbok's ability to easily put a bad performance behind him.

"Like a goldfish that swims through a castle in the water, it's the first time he's ever seen it, and Manie has that ability just to reset all the time. It's testament to his quality, because there has been a bit of noise around him for the last few weeks that he's not really Test flyhalf material, and now I'm sure tomorrow he will be Test flyhalf material again.

"It's remarkable that he's got that ability. There was one game we played in Durban last year where he did spiral, and everything got worse and worse. Now, he's fixed that, and has this ability to stay in the fight and I think it's great for him."

The Stormers will host Irish side Connacht in the semi-finals this coming Saturday (16:00). The other semi-final will be an all-Irish affair between Leinster and Munster (18:30).



