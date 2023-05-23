From needing parental permission to legend: Jean de Villiers hails Kitshoff's Stormers run

Former Bok skipper and Stormers stalwart Jean de Villiers hailed Steven Kitshoff as a franchise legend ahead of his farewell this weekend.

De Villiers noted that Kitshoff, who was so young as Stormers debutant that he needed parental consent to play, has always spoken more through his deeds than words.

He also praised the outstanding front-rower for his development as a leader.

Steven Kitshoff is still a walker rather than a talker, but his status as a Stormers legend is undeniably assured.

In fact, his former team-mate Jean de Villiers finds it highly appropriate that the man affectionately dubbed the "Spicy Plum" is more renowned for his deeds because therein lies his charisma.

If Kitshoff is going to conclude this chapter of his career by helping the Stormers defend their URC title against Munster on Saturday, it will be done through a powerful shove from a scrum or a vital steal on the ground, not words.

He joins Ulster after this year's World Cup in France.

Speaking on a media call for the URC, De Villiers - himself a former Stormers star and outstanding Springbok captain - reminisced over how a 19-year-old rookie from Paul Roos, mere months after matriculating, would make a Super Rugby debut against the Chiefs in Hamilton back in 2011.

"I was quite fortunate to still be playing when Steven was starting out," he said.

"I can remember this teenager joining us at the Stormers and all the admin that was required. We actually had to get permission. I remember how his parents needed to sign a consent form allowing us to pick him for Super Rugby on safety grounds because he was so young. I've told this story quite a lot these past few weeks."

Kitshoff would go on to establish himself rapidly at senior level though it took a while for him to become more talkative in the changeroom.

READ | An Italian in charge in Cape Town: Piardi set to make history as URC Grand Final referee

"I remember the first couple of years him being a very quiet young guy. Kitsie probably spoke five words a week in the team environment and that was probably in a post-game situation when he could start enjoying a couple of beers," said De Villiers.

"He really didn't speak much, but he always had this big smile on his face and always produced on the field. But I can't deny that he was a bit shy."

As the broader rugby fraternity would come to realise, that's just who he is.

"Kitsie is still a man of few words though he's really developed into, firstly, a world-class player and a man who really leads from the front. I think it's undeniable that he's been the guy that's gotten the Stormers to play towards a common goal and pushing them in the same direction," said De Villiers.

"He's been fantastic for the Stormers and Springboks. His leadership has just grown significantly over the last five years or so. The results speaks volume to that ability."

Meanwhile, Munster legend CJ Stander pinpointed the availability of RG Snyman, Kitshoff's fellow Bomb Squad member from the 2019 World Cup, as a boon for the Irish heavyweights, who will be on the hunt for a first URC title since 2011 - ironically the same year as the Stormers captain's aforementioned debut.

"When I saw that list [of returning players] I was so encouraged. RG and [scrumhalf] Connor Murray being back in particular is significant. There's already a real sense of energy in that squad after the past few weeks and having players of that calibre back is almost a bonus," he said.

"Everyone in that team wants to be on the flight to Cape Town. Everyone has had a run. It should be a cracking final."

Kick-off is at 18:30.







